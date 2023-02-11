Free People's Sale Section Is Packed With Comfortable, Travel-ready Finds Up to 49% Off

When we come across a sale from a popular, sought-after brand, we don’t miss the chance to share our finds with Travel + Leisure readers. And as you’re getting ready for your next trip, you may have already realized that you should swap out some of your old wardrobe with styles that are comfy and functional. We found that Free People has hundreds of versatile clothes and accessories to meet those needs while still looking put-together for your travels.

We combed through Free People’s sale section and gathered our top picks, from a cozy cashmere sweater to a reversible nylon tote. Be sure to grab these styles (and plenty more) that are on sale ahead of Presidents Day.

Aubrey Cashmere Turtleneck

Free People

A sweater is a go-to for staying warm during transit, and this high-quality, 100 percent cashmere turtleneck certainly fits the bill. A cropped, relaxed fit with ribbed sleeves will keep you comfortable from your flight to your hotel to dinner, all while looking as if you haven’t been through hours of travel. Plus, it comes in 11 colors, so you can easily mix and match your looks with this sweater. One person described it as “so soft” while another shared that it’s “lightweight” with a “flattering” fit as they dress it up or down.

To buy: freepeople.com, $100 (originally from $148)

Apl Techloom Pro Sneakers

Free People

To keep your feet comfy and supported on your adventures, consider these breathable sneakers that are still a stylish addition to your outfit. With a woven, textured exterior, matching laces, and a cushioned sole, you can wear these lightweight shoes for your vacation activities from working out to going for a long walking tour in a new city.

To buy: freepeople.com, $100 (originally $140)

Holms Recycled Nylon Tote

Free People

This nylon tote is perfect for holding all your travel essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys, but it’s also spacious enough to be a carry-on and can even fit a spare hoodie and your laptop. This bag comes in five colors from a bright acid lime to a sleek midnight, and it’s reversible for when you want a subtle change. It even has top handles and shoulder straps, so you can style it as you please. One shopper said this tote is “sturdy,” and that they “plan on using it for [their] flight” to store their travel pillow, blanket, eye mask, and more.

To buy: freepeople.com, $50 (originally $78)





Rebel Rebel Knit Moto Jacket

Free People

Opting for a soft knit moto jacket is an easy way to complete your outfit with those tops and pants we mentioned earlier, or layer over a dress. Available in black, white, and a brownish brandy color, this relaxed style is lightweight (meaning easy to pack!) and provides that effortless look that’s perfect for nights out exploring a new city. A shopper said that it’s “a staple for [them] for years to come.” A second who wears it constantly described it as “cozy, warm, and stylish.”



To buy: freepeople.com, $150 (originally $198)



Mari Solid Blazer

Free People

If you’re going for a fancier look, we also found this solid blazer with button details that comes in four colors from neutral tones like taupe to statement colors like sweet pistachio. One person who uses it for their winter travel shared that this blazer is “heavy,” and “easy to pack.” For an alternative look, there’s this “goes-with-everything” oversized coat that has quilted fabric and longline finish.



To buy: freepeople.com, $100 (originally $188)



Quinn Constructed Coveralls

Free People

For a relaxed fit onesie to take on all your travel plans, consider these workwear-constructed coveralls with long sleeves that also have a drawstring if you prefer some waist definition. A shopper described these lightweight coveralls as “so soft and comfortable.” And for those who want another onesie option, this short sleeve jumpsuit that has quilted stitching that a reviewer said they “could wear all year long.”

To buy: freepeople.com, $100 (originally $148)



Molly Midi Dress

Free People

A mid-length dress like this 100-percent-cotton long sleeve dress with a wrapped front, or this textured woven dress are ones to grab from Free People’s sale section, too. You can layer either of these dresses with a jacket or sweater, and feel free to dress up for your nights out or go casual during the day throughout your vacation.

To buy: freepeople.com, $70 (originally $128)

Next to You Bodysuit

Free People

For those looking for an effortless, form-fitting top that can easily be layered underneath sweaters and coats, a shopper raved about this ruched sleeve bodysuit, and said that it “creates such a smooth silhouette” and “maintains its shape” during each wear. Plus, this bodysuit can be styled across different outfits during your trip with these stretchy high-rise jeans or ultra-comfy waffle knit pants.



To buy: freepeople.com, $50 (originally $68)

Read on for more great, travel-ready finds from Free People’s sale section, and don’t wait to snap up these comfy, luxe clothes and accessories to pack for your upcoming trip, whether you need a cozy coat for ski season, comfy pants to lounge in, or more fashion-forward options to make a statement this winter.

Crvy High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $60 (originally $78)

C.O.Z.Y Pants

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $70 (originally $88)

Daisy Coat

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $500 (originally $598)

Betty Coverall

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $200 (originally $228)

FP One Astra Hoodie

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $150 (originally $268)

Good for the Soul Pinafore Midi

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $50 (originally $98)