Get Ready to Celebrate the New Year With These 10 ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Stunning' Dresses

From sparkling sequins to metallic velvet styles.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Published on December 22, 2022 06:30AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding stylish holiday party dresses that feel as good as they look can be a challenge. While scouring the internet for outfits that check both of these boxes, we considered tons of different styles in a range from embellished maxis to low-key velvet minis and kept coming back to the shopper-loved pieces at Free People. And to make things even easier, any of these looks can be completed with heels or flats, and a purse like this sleek crossbody.

It wasn’t an easy task, but in order to help you in your search for these special occasion dresses, we narrowed it down to our favorite 10. There’s this glamorous midi-dress with beaded straps and delicate fringe finishes for those who want a hint of glimmer, or maybe this draped wrap number in metallic velvet is more your style. Read on to see all of the New Year’s Eve dresses that made the cut.

Riley Cupra Wrap Dress

Riley Cupra Wrap Dress

Free People

This maxi-length wrap dress is for those who love a solid color style sans sparkle. This long-sleeve dress is still a stunner with its V-neck drapey look and sexy slit. You can accessorize the look simply with statement earrings and a clutch, plus, shoppers say they’re “in love” with this dress. One reviewer described it as “so comfortable” and “easy to wear.” 

To buy: freepeople.com, $128

For Love & Lemons Candice Mini Dress

For Love & Lemons Candice Mini Dress

Free People

For those who want fun, party-ready sequins that rival the Times Square ball, this mini A-line dress will deliver that and more. The bows on the back add a whimsical and unexpected charm to this style that shoppers say is super “flattering.” 

To buy: freepeople.com, $289

Last Call Mini Dress

Last Call Mini Dress

Free People

This waist-tie dress mixes lace and sequins with splashes of floral embroidery that’s perfect for a New Year’s Eve gathering. The mini dress has removable straps to change up the overall aesthetic if you have a couple of parties to attend, or to suit your individual style preference. Shoppers rave about this square-necked style with one person describing  it as “stunning” and noting that wearing it with tights was a “perfect” combo.   

To buy: freepeople.com, $198

R.G. Kane Rico Suit

R.G. Kane Rico Suit

Free People

We know this is technically a suit but we felt it was necessary to share because it’s just that good. This set is a full champagne-colored, sequined-covered moment that includes a relaxed blazer and a fitted midi skirt with a side slit that will let you move, dance, and shine on. Wear this set together or mix and match it with other styles in your closet to make them instantly special. Plus, if you’re traveling in the New Year, you’ll quickly put together a few different outfits with pieces from this set. (And if you’re really into this pairing, Free People has another sequined suit option with this sharp blazer and mini skirt set.) 

To buy: freepeople.com, $598

Este Mini Dress

Este Mini Dress

Free People

For those who like a looser fit, this velvet mini dress not only drapes beautifully, it also has pockets, which shoppers call a major “bonus.” The pleated dress can be layered over tights or under a jacket, and accessorized with your favorite jewelry. One shopper called it a “lovely piece,” noting its flowing bell sleeves and material finishes on the edges. If you’re on the hunt for another textured dress, this bold floral mini will do the trick, too.

To buy: freepeople.com, $148

Shop these party dress picks and more from Free People and add your favorites to your cart today, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

LoveShackFancy Wink Dress

LoveShackFancy Wink Dress

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $595

Sabina Musayev Ella Dress

Sabina Musayev Ella Dress

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $570

PatBO Metallic Velvet Mini Dress

PatBO Metallic Velvet Mini Dress

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $650

Ronny Kobo James Balissa Suit

Ronny Kobo James Balissa Suit

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $946

For Love & Lemons Serena Mini Dress

For Love & Lemons Serena Mini Dress

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $308

Shop More T+L Deals:

