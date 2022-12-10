12 ‘Effortless’ and ‘Versatile’ Holiday Party Dresses to Wear All Winter Long — Starting at $60

There’s an excitement that comes with putting a holiday look together as you swap your daily casual wardrobe with one for a special occasion. You have so many options, from opting for a classic velvet style to going for a sparkly, sequined look. Unfortunately, actually finding the best dress to achieve your outfit desire is a challenge.

On our constant hunt to provide our readers with great shopping recommendations, we couldn’t help but notice Free People’s collection of festive mini, midi, and maxi dresses. Then, to help narrow down your search, we picked out the best for you — and prices start at just $60.

Simply Biased Slip Dress

free people

This midi-slip dress is a “top-rated” item on Free People, with reviews about how it’s “super versatile” and the different ways shoppers styled it, like wearing it alone or layering it with a sweater. One reviewer, who has this dress in two colors, plans on wearing it with a kimono and shared that it has a “soft, elegant quality.” Another called the silky dress “effortless” and loves that it can be worn casually or dressed up. Plus, this V-neck dress is only $60, so feel free to get it in multiple colors.

To buy: freepeople.com, $60

Norma Kamali Diana To The Knee Dress

free people

Called an “effortless essential,” this one shoulder bodycon dress is another that’s perfect for holiday parties. The to-the-knee style, available in three colors, can be easily paired with flats, heels, or boots. One shopper gave it a five-star rating, sharing how much they loved the draping of the fabric, which made them feel “like a goddess.”

To buy: freepeople.com, $205

Hailey Dress

free people

Add some fun texture to your holiday-season wardrobe with some edgy-glam. This tiered, A-line dress is a statement piece (*party outfit complete*) with a mix of fabrics and puffed sleeves and is available in hot pink, icy blue, and black. One shopper said they “fell in love” with the dress upon first sight, and they’re probably not alone considering it has nearly 2,000 likes on Free People.

To buy: freepeople.com, $168

That Girl Sequin Slip Dress

free people

What better time than the holidays to add some sparkle to your outfit? And, yes, you can totally be that person who rocks a mini sequin slip dress at a party. Pick from any of the six glimmering colors, add tights, your go-to party shoes, and you’re good to go. One shopper called this dress “fun” and “easy to wear,” and another described it as “eye-catching” and even better in-person.

To buy: freepeople.com, $98

Third Form Satin Tie Back Strapless Dress

free people

Consider a classic strapless midi-dress with a tie detail in the back. This is another versatile pick, and the satin will give your holiday look a subtle shine. You’ll get plenty of use out of this one, too, since you can style it with nearly any footwear and layer it as much as you want.

To buy: freepeople.com, $280

Estella Velvet Mini Dress

free people

This long-sleeved velvet mini dress will bring all the fun holiday feels to your outfit for gatherings this season. Shoppers love the relaxed fit, with one adding it was “so cute and comfy” to wear for a holiday party. Another reviewer shared that this babydoll-style dress brought “feminine” and “vintage vibes” to their look.

To buy: freepeople.com, $128

Save time figuring out your holiday outfit by shopping these party dresses and more of our favorites from Free People below.

More Sale Styles We Love:

Delfi Solie Dress

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $398

City Cool Midi Slip Dress

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $98

Natalya Solid Midi Dress

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $98

Violet Mini Dress

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $108

Irene Mini Dress

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $168

Selkie Princess Dress

free people

To buy: freepeople.com, $249

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

