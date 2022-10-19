This Comfy Jumpsuit Saw Me Through My Last Flight and Has Now Earned Its Spot in My Everyday Rotation

Its long sleeves are perfect for cooler weather, while the relaxed fit is comfortable enough to wear for long travel days.

By Amy Schlinger
October 19, 2022

Faye One-Piece Tout
Free People

Jumpsuits make effortless fall and winter travel outfits thanks to being stylish, versatile, comfortable, and easy to dress up or down. Plus, they take the place of separates and sets, which not only saves time picking out outfits, but it also makes them great for travel as they can be rolled and packed into your luggage, taking up less space.

To style a jumpsuit, simply pop a denim jacket on top or slip a turtleneck or bodysuit underneath to create numerous different outfits and to keep your vacation wardrobe looking fresh. For all of these reasons and more, I was looking for a new jumpsuit for my recent trip to the U.K. (for the Green Bay Packers NFL game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), and discovered the Free People Faye One-Piece, which I haven’t been able to stop wearing.

Faye One-Piece

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $128

The Free People Faye One-Piece is an utility-inspired jumpsuit featuring a collar, long sleeves, a hook-and-eye closure to secure the top, pleating at the legs, and a high waistline that doesn’t fit too tight, meaning it’s comfortable to wear on a plane for hours. The jumpsuit has a pull-on design, which makes it easy to take on and off (literally slip it on and be on your way), and is made of a breathable, machine-washable cotton-blend fabric. Plus, it has plenty of pockets — at the hip and chest — for stashing small items like my phone, keys, and plane ticket.

I immediately fell in love with the long-sleeve style, and the overall relaxed fit lends to its comfort and versatility, while still managing to hug my body in a flattering way. The cinched arm cuffs and ankle cuffs also allow the one-piece to feel more tailored, and I find that the pant length looks perfect on my shorter, more petite figure (for reference, I’m 5’2”), as well as with various footwear. That said, I was worried that the waistband, crotch, and pant length wouldn’t fall correctly on my figure, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

Faye One-Piece

Amy Schlinger

What makes this such a travel wardrobe staple is that the jumpsuit can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. If I add a belt, jewelry, and loafers or mules, it’s instant office or evening fashion; and if I pair it with a baseball cap and my favorite comfy flats, it transitions to the ultimate travel or sightseeing uniform. I opted for the black colorway since I wanted to sport it with an array of sneakers for an athleisure look, but it’s also available in navy blue, brown, yellow, and white. Sizes range from XS to XL, and I’ve found that it fits true to size.

Although I was initially mostly interested in the cute and comfy jumpsuit for travel purposes, I ended up getting so many compliments from people when I wore it on a plane that I decided to wear it again during my trip, and have continued to sport it now that I’m back home. It’s my go-to on days when I’m in a rush to get ready and out the door or when I’m feeling a bit bloated and prefer to wear something oversized, but still want to look put-together. 

Faye One-Piece

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $128

As a newer style, the Faye One-Piece has a solid 4.4-star rating from Free People shoppers that laud it for being comfortable, chic, and trendy, and also note that it “could be dressed up or casual.”

If you’re looking to refresh your work wardrobe, shoppers are huge fans of wearing this jumpsuit to the office. “I got this for work as something comfy but chic, and it is so comfortable and has a stretch,” one shopper wrote. “Fits me like a glove while being baggy in all the right places.” Another raved, “Love this jumpsuit so much! Got it for work and it’s soooo comfortable.” They continued, “When I tried it on, I didn’t want to take it off. Might get another color”

Faye One-Piece

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $128

One customer shared that they love it so much, they “would buy every single one [in every color],” adding that they receive “compliments every time I wear this.” They mentioned that “it’s larger and oversized but doesn’t drown your body because it gathers,” lending to its flattering fit. Plus, if you tend to overthink your outfits in the morning, the shopper also reported that “it’s the easiest thing to throw on when I’m heading with some sneakers and look trendy yet feel comfy.”

 If you’re looking to add a jumpsuit to your fall and winter wardrobe, consider the versatile Free People Faye One-Piece. The long-sleeve, collared design makes it seasonally appropriate, while the relaxed fit and soft fabric will help secure it a place in your travel rotation. Shop it before it sells out this fall.


At the time of publishing, the price was $128. 

More T+L Deals to Shop:

