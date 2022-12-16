How to Get the Newest Batch of Free At-home COVID-19 Tests From the Government Ahead of Holiday Travel

The tests will start to ship during the week of Dec. 19th.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022
COVID-19 tests
Photo:

Justin Sullivan / Getty Staff

The Biden administration is giving out a new round of free COVID-19 tests ahead of the holiday season and holiday gatherings.

The free rapid antigen tests can be ordered online through COVIDTests.gov. Each household is eligible to order four at-home tests, which will be mailed to them for free.

The tests will start to ship during the week of Dec. 19th.

“Today, the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to stay ahead of an increase in COVID-19 cases this winter,” the White House said in a statement. “While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays.”

In addition to the free mailed tests, Americans with health insurance plans can access eight free at-home tests each month, which can be purchased at places like local pharmacies.

The decision to distribute more free tests comes as experts warn of a “tripledemic” with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases, flu, and RSV. When it comes to COVID-19, case numbers and hospitalizations have started to rise across the country, but cases remain nowhere near the numbers from January 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Flu cases have also been increasing with the CDC estimating there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths from flu so far this season. RSV cases have started to fall, according to the agency, but the virus still remains a significant threat.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recommended Americans be up to date with their vaccinations, including the updated COVID-19 bivalient booster, and “wear a high quality, well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses,” including “for anyone choosing to travel by plane, train, bus or other form of public transportation.”

Dr. Helen Chu, an associate professor of allergy and infectious diseases at UW Medicine in Seattle, told The New York Times it was “a good time to mask.” 

“Given where we are right now with hospitals being at very close to capacity, especially in pediatric hospitals with R.S.V. and with flu, I think that anything that you can do to slow down community transmission is going to be helpful,” she added.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A woman squeezing the sample liquid on a test strip while carrying out a Covid-19 rapid self test at home.
CDC Eases COVID-19 Guidelines to Move to a Point Where It 'No Longer Severely Disrupts Our Daily Lives'
Woman packing suitcase for summer trip, including face masks and travel-sized antibacterial hand gels
What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19 While Traveling, According to Experts
airport passengers in France
We Asked the Experts About All of Those Coronavirus Myths — Here Are Their Answers (Video)
Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport wearing their face coverings
CDC Urges Americans to Wear Masks on Planes Despite Lift on Mandate
Washington Reagan National Airport
Should Americans Cancel Holiday Travel Plans Due to Omicron? What the Health Experts Say
Masks in airport
CDC Extends Mask Mandate for Planes, Trains Another 2 Weeks
Airport
How to Minimize COVID-19 Risk on a Plane As Passengers Ditch Masks, According to Doctors
Regent Seven Seas Cruises in the caribbean
CDC's COVID-19 Guidance to Become Optional for Cruise Lines — What to Know
Travelers arrive in the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, U.S
The CDC Is Changing How It Warns Against Travel Amid COVID-19 — What to Know
A mask is seen on the ground at John F. Kennedy Airport on April 19, 2022 in New York City.
Department of Justice to Appeal the Mask Mandate Cancellation — What to Know
Crowded Chicago Airport
CDC Offering Free At-home COVID Tests at Select U.S. Airports for Incoming International Travelers
two men eating a holiday meal
Dr. Fauci's Advice for Holiday Travel This Year
Crystal Serenity at Sea
CDC Lowers Cruise Warning — What to Know
The Norwegian Escape cruise ship sails in The Caribbean
CDC Eases Warning for Cruise Ship Travel Again — What to Know
Two pink flamingos standing in clear blue water, Renaissance Island, Aruba
Aruba Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
mask in airport
Experts Share How Long Can You Wear a Face Mask Without Replacing It, What Type of Mask to Wear, and More