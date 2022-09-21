Amazon Shoppers Call These $40 Knit Flats the ‘Most Comfortable’ Pair They Own

As we anticipate fall’s official arrival, now’s the time to start making room in your closet for transitional weather footwear. For many style-minded folk and travelers, that means trading in your go-to sandals for a fashionable yet comfortable pair of flats. Noticing that your travel wardrobe needs an autumnal refresh? Well, consider this a sign to add the Frank Mully Knit Flats to your cart.

The popular pointed-toe flats have a reputation for being “the most comfortable” shoes shoppers have worn, especially when traveling and walking long distances, and they come with a surprisingly affordable price tag. Right now, you can get a pair for just $40 at Amazon, where you can choose between 46 different colors and patterns, along with sizes that range from 5 to 11 (including half sizes).

Frank Mully Womens Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Knit Dress Shoes. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Offering a unique take on a classic silhouette with their knit uppers, the Frank Mully Knit Flats feature a soft, moisture-wicking fabric for ultimate comfort. Tiny perforations allow for additional airflow, and their flexible, lightweight construction moves with your feet without restricting them. This also makes it easy to slip them on and off when it’s time to get ready or unwind from a busy travel day.

But, what really sets them apart from their ballet flat counterparts is their foam midsoles, which ensure that your stride is well-supported and cushioned, from your toes to your heels. There’s even a removable insert so you can customize the level of support. The Frank Mully Knit Flats’ outsoles are made with durable rubber that helps boost their shock absorption, meaning your feet won’t feel as fatigued by the end of your trek.

And, since they have a versatile silhouette with their pointed toe and v-cut topline, you’ll find that they’re incredibly easy to integrate into your wardrobe. They can be used to instantly elevate basic combinations like a t-shirt and jeans, or add a touch of elegance to your favorite travel dresses, skirts, and flowy pants. If you’re traveling for work, you’ll have no problem donning these in the boardroom. Plus, their easy slip-on and slip-off design makes them great for airport security lines, too.

Thousands of Amazon customers sing their praises. “[These are] the most comfortable pairs of flats I’ve ever owned,” one reviewer exclaimed. “ I’ve worked [in] them for three straight days for 12-plus hours and no pain whatsoever.” Chiming in, a shopper with bunions said, “These things are just heaven-sent because they're comfortable and they look very nice. These would be appropriate for almost any occasion.” Another customer shared, “These fit like a glove.”

The flats have also received a stamp of approval from travelers. “I packed them for a trip up to Quebec City last week and walked [in] them for four days straight on steep, hilly cobblestone streets without any issues for my 51-year-old feet,” said one. Another wanderlust reviewer added, “I bought these and [another pair of] flats for a work trip. [I] ended up wearing these the whole time because the comfort was unmatched.”

Others were excited to report that the flats are “super packable,” “take up little space in my luggage,” and that the colors go with everything in their closets. In fact, one shopper declared that “these shoes are definitely a traveler's delight.” And more jet-setters highlighted how great these are for both work and travel — whether you’re sightseeing or at the office. (Psst, many noted that they’re the perfect Rothy’s dupe, but easier on your wallet.)

There’s no better time to treat your feet to a new pair of shoes, especially ones that are as comfortable, supportive, and stylish as the Frank Mully Knit Flats. Get them at Amazon today for just $40.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

