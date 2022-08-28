This Cute and Comfy Hiking Shoe Has Quickly Become My Summer Go-to for Trips From Maine to Mallorca

Whether I’m exploring New England towns, hiking national parks, or climbing rocky coves in Spain’s Balearic Islands, these are the trail shoes I keep reaching for.

By Susan Brickell
Published on August 28, 2022

Free People x Danner hiking shoes
Photo:

Susan Brickell 

Anyone who has ever shopped for hiking footwear knows that support, stability, and technical features are usually prioritized above all else — which means that style tends to fall by the wayside. As a travel editor, I like to opt for comfort over fashion, however nothing derails a vacation look like an unaesthetic shoe. A cute, versatile sneaker that can take me from the trail to city exploring is a must-have, since it also helps free up space in my luggage for other travel essentials.

In May of this year, I was making my rounds at an outdoor showroom in New York and discovered the Danner x FP Movement 2650 Sneaker. The teal, orangey-red, and yellow colorblock design was retro, bold, fun, and would stand out on any trail, from desert landscapes to forested mountains to rocky coves. I had zero shame in begging for a pair on the spot.

Already a major fan of both brands individually — FP Movement’s buttery-soft activewear is always in my rotation and celeb-loved Danner makes the most gorgeous footwear — I took this as a sign from the gods. Since receiving the limited-edition kicks three months ago, they've become my go-to trail shoe, and I haven't worn another hiker on any of my summer vacations.

Free People x Danner hiking shoes

Free People

To buy: freepeople.com, $160

For starters, the lightweight shoe features a durable nubuck leather upper that gives it a softy, velvety feel and look, as well as breathable mesh lining to keep my feet comfortable whether I’m walking around town or tackling a few-hour hike. 

It has a cushioned midsole and removable three-layer ortholite footbed, which is made of a special material that encourages air flow and heat dissipation to keep me cool while I’m moving. The grippy, lugged Vibram outsole offers incredible traction on wet and dry surfaces, while the bumper at the toe and heel help protect my feet from getting injured by rogue tree roots and rocks on the trails. 

Free People x Danner hiking shoes

Susan Brickell 

I can honestly say that I experienced no break-in period with these sneakers, which could be thanks to not only the supportive design, but also to the fact that these shoes offer slightly more width in the forefront for stability and wiggle-room. They didn’t pinch my toes, cut off circulation, or cause any blisters.

Free People x Danner hiking shoes

Susan Brickell 

