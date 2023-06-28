The 12 Huge Fourth of July Deals You Need to Know About, According to a Shopping Writer

Long weekends somehow always seem to sneak up on us until suddenly it’s time to pack for plans you’ve made months ago. But with our help, this year you’re going to be prepared for any outing you may have on the docket. Right now, Amazon is a treasure trove of deals that are fit for your favorite Fourth of July festivities (especially with early Prime Day deals dropping before the big sales event on July 11 and 12) — and we did the work of finding the best of the best.

From hiking adventures to a weekend spent by the pool, we rounded up the 12 must-have travel staples that are on sale and guaranteed to make your weekend so much more relaxing. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect pair of white sneakers for sightseeing excursions and running errands, the Reebok Princess Sneakers have been slashed to just $30. Plus, you’ll never be more prepared to load up your suitcase than with the Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage set that’s on sale for a jaw-dropping 62 percent off right now. Now that’s something to celebrate.

Megnya Comfortable Walking Sandals

Amazon

Whether you’re hitting the beach or enjoying the sights of a new city to celebrate the long weekend, a comfortable pair of sandals is absolutely essential for any summertime plans you may have coming up. These braided sandals from Megnya add a little extra style to an otherwise basic pair of shoes, and they’re specifically designed with high arch support to limit foot pain and relieve pressure while you walk. With more than 12,000 five-star ratings, these sandals are officially traveler-approved.

Hilor One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

The hallmarks of a good bathing suit are not only a flattering fit, but also — and most importantly — the ability to make you feel confident in your skin. This festive maroon one-piece is perfect for any Fourth of July celebrations you have planned for the weekend, and it even comes in 37 bold prints and colors so you can pick up an entirely new roundup of swimsuits to usher in the warmer weather. It’s even made with a flexible nylon and spandex blend that allows you to enjoy a full range of motion all day long.

Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set

Amazon

Buying new luggage may seem like a daunting task, but Rockland has made your decision easier than ever by marking down their versatile four-piece set by 62 percent just in time for your long weekend travels. Featuring two checked bags, a carry-on suitcase, and a personal item, this convenient set takes the planning out of packing, providing you with all the space you need for any vacation you may be taking this summer. And seeing as they’re made with a heavy-duty EVA-molded high-count fabric, you can trust that these bags will stay with you for years to come.

Wolddress Casual Sleeveless Sundress

Amazon

If the temperatures are set to soar this holiday weekend, you’ll be happy to have a lightweight, breezy dress in your closet that will appear effortlessly stylish while keeping you cool. This simple maxi sundress from Wolddress captures the charm of a basic black dress while flattering a wide range of body types — and it’s even on sale for 50 percent off now ahead of the Fourth of July.

Pxwaxpy Portable Charger

Amazon

Getting caught in the airport without an open charging port in sight is a nightmare in and of itself, so this portable charger from Pxywaxpy is a must-have addition to your carry-on no matter where you’re headed this weekend. From snapping pictures at the beach to capturing memories on your iPhone at a backyard picnic, this portable charger will keep you on the grid when you need it most. And as an added bonus, it’s nearly 50 percent off at Amazon right now.

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boots

Amazon

Outdoorsy travelers will be thrilled to find the best selling Columbia Newton Ridge hiking boots are now on sale for 27 percent off to get you geared up for any mountain explorations you may have planned for the weekend and beyond. And if the weather takes a turn, the durable waterproof material will keep your feet warm and dry so you can focus on enjoying the views. Did we mention they have more than 23,000 five-star ratings?

Matein Carry-on Backpack

Amazon

Traveling with a backpack as your personal item is one of the top travel hacks for a hands-free adventure, and this packable bag from Matein will help with smooth navigation throughout the long weekend, holding everything you need. Not only does it expand to offer ample space for your belongings, but it even unzips like a suitcase, making it easier than ever to keep your essentials organized. For just $34, you can’t go wrong.

Reebok Princess Sneakers

Amazon

A basic pair of white sneakers is easy to style with nearly any outfit you have tucked into your suitcase, and these ultra-stylish Reebok Princess sneakers are guaranteed to be the It-girl shoe of the summer. Not only are they incredibly supportive for spending the weekend on your feet, but they’re even designed to be lightweight yet durable, making them the perfect shoe to slip into your carry-on (or wear on the plane) during your summertime travels. The best part? The terry lining that absorbs moisture, keeping your feet cool and dry regardless of the weather.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Amazon

It’s never a bad time to snag a pair of Apple AirPods when they’re on sale, and Amazon has just marked down the iconic earbuds by 23 percent so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts throughout the duration of your travels. From a long train ride to a red-eye flight, these headphones promise up to five hours of listening time and more than 24 hours of total battery life, so you never have to compromise the background soundtrack to your life. Plus, they’re much more packable than over-ear headphones.

Eddie Bauer Departure Ankle Pants

Amazon

Hiking with improper gear is a recipe for discomfort, but these Eddie Bauer ankle pants are the only pair you’ll need in your suitcase to enjoy the fresh mountain air without concerning yourself with chafing or repeatedly pulling them back up. These shopper-loved pants have even been marked down by 53 percent to lead you into the holiday weekend in style, and they come in seven neutral shades that promise to blend in well with the rest of your outdoor apparel.

Dimj Packing Cubes

Amazon

Even if you’re only heading out on a two-day trip this weekend, you won’t want to miss out on the organizational experience of keeping your items stowed within packing cubes. This eight-piece set from Dimj offers several different sizes of cubes to fit your bulkier items, toiletries, and more, plus it comes with a hanging toiletry kit so even when you arrive at your destination you can keep track of your belongings. Shoppers even have their choice of 27 unique colors and patterns to personalize the interior of your suitcase.

Inflatable Floating Mat

Amazon

You don’t need to have a vacation planned to be able to relax this weekend, so if you’re gearing up to hang out poolside, these inflatable lounge mats should be the first purchase you make to set up your holiday for success. A set of two floats is currently on sale for just $23, and they’re easy to set up and made with high-quality, tear-proof PVC material that will keep the fun going all day long.

