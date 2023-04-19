There's a Brand-new Four Seasons Private Jet Trip Coming in 2024 — and It Goes to 5 Continents in 24 Days

The newly announced itinerary from Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences will take guests to 10 destinations on five continents.

Updated on April 19, 2023
The pyramids of Giza in Egypt
Photo:

Courtesy of Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is back with a brand-new adventure for 2024. 

The hospitality company shared its latest private jet itinerary, called Ancient Explorer.

The new itinerary will take guests to 10 destinations across five continents over 24 days, traversing the globe in a fully customized Airbus A321LRneo, which, according to a release sent to Travel + Leisure, has the “widest and tallest cabin in its class.” On board, guests can relax in their bespoke leather seats, which turn into lie-flat beds at the push of a button. Guests can also mix and mingle in the plane’s lounge area, where they'll enjoy educational workshops hosted by experts the plane picks up along the way. There will also be a physician on board for total peace of mind.

Stone statues called moai at Ahu Tongariki,Rapa Nui, Chile

Hal Beral/Getty Images

The trip, which is from Aug. 28 to Sept. 20, 2024, departs from Florida and jets off to Mexico City, where guests will take flight once more on a sunrise hot-air balloon ride. Next, guests will travel to Chile's Easter Island to explore its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and then journey to Bora Bora, where they'll trade their jet for a 40-foot catamaran to sail in the azure waters of the South Pacific. 

The private jet will then transport guests to destinations like Bangkok, Egypt, and Italy, before ending the trip in Madrid. And, like all the other private jet journeys, guests on this trip will spend their overnights at various Four Seasons hotels and resorts. (In destinations where there is no Four Seasons, guests will stay at hotels hand-selected by the team.) 

Tomb of 'Unayshu a well preserved tomb carved in red rock in the ancient city of Petra, Jordan

Cristi Croitoru/Getty Images

And this isn’t the only Four Seasons Private Jet trip in 2024. There’s also its African Wonders trip,  the Asia Unveiled itinerary, and Timeless Encounters, which takes guests to gorgeous tropical destinations from Hawaii to Bali, through Dubai, and ending in London. See the full list of 2024 Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences at fourseasons.com

