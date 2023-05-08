This Iconic Boston Hotel Debuts a New Look Today — With a Chic Bar and Design Inspired by the City's Public Gardens

One of Boston's chicest stays is welcoming the warm weather with a new look: renovated public spaces and a new restaurant, which debut today, all designed by Ken Fulk.

"I have been visiting this Four Seasons since I was in my 20s and lived nearby in Back Bay," Fulk told Travel + Leisure. "So, of course, I was thrilled to be asked to help reimagine the public spaces, which to me wanted to feel more like a grand residence with a better connection to the Public Garden."

The property's entrance, which overlooks Boston's beautiful botanical garden in the heart of the city, now dons a striking black-and-white tiled flooring reminiscent of European country houses and manor estates. Fulk transformed the spacious lobby into multiple smaller lounge spaces that are more intimate and homey and feel like "living rooms," according to Fulk. The lobby's focal point is a hand-painted mural inspired by Maxfield Parrish's artwork depicting the Public Garden and its fauna. Sharp-eyed guests might spot a hidden clue within the mural: a graceful swan holding a key. This is in reference to a secret closet full of toys that only the hotel's youngest guests are granted access to upon their arrival.

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Another highlight of the redesigned lobby is Coterie, the hotel's new bar, and restaurant, where a floral-inspired soft color palette is layered with botanical illustrations, vintage lighting, and brass accents.

"For the bar, which will get plenty of action from guests, we combined inspiration from Viennese cafes with old-fashioned apothecary cabinets for a bar topped in pewter and inset with dark green leather," Fulk explained. "The back bar is upholstered in a botanical pattern and layered with mirrors for added charm."

The garden theme continues with the cocktail menu, where ingredients include a custom-made botanical gin and honey from the property's own rooftop hives. Elevated New England classics, such as baked crab cakes, lobster rolls, and clam chowder, as well as traditional French fare — steak tartare and French onion soup — are among the highlights of the menu, curated by executive chef Patrice Martineau.

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Guests can also enjoy a cocktail and a quiet moment with a book at the redesigned Library, a cozy space opposite Coterie, clad in velvet-and-silk seating. And this spring and summer, travelers who order room service should enjoy it alfresco style at the Sanctuary, the lush garden terrace on the property's sixth floor that has also been given a stylish makeover. Coffee lovers should take advantage of the new coffee concierge that allows them to place their caffeinated orders through the Four Seasons app and have it delivered straight to their room.

Nightly rates at the Four Seasons Boston start at $900.