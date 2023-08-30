This 340-island Country Has Gorgeous Emerald Lagoons in the Pacific Ocean — and You Can Visit on a Floating Resort

Starting in October, the Four Seasons' 10-room luxury catamaran will be based in Palau, a Micronesian island nation, as a floating, cruising resort.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Published on August 30, 2023
Two kayakers exploring Palau waters and islands
Photo:

Courtesy of Four Seasons

If you're after an off-grid vacation, it doesn't get more tropically remote than Palau. Starting in October, Four Seasons Explorer, the 10-cabin, 22-guest luxury catamaran, will make the Pacific Island nation its home base.

Exterior view of Four Seasons Explorer Yacht on the sea

Courtesy of Four Seasons
Aerial view of Palau with bright blue waters and sky

Courtesy of Four Seasons

Palau comprises 340 islands — only nine of which are inhabited — and 193,000 square miles of protected marine territory that includes the UNESCO World Heritage Site Rock Islands Southern Lagoon. As such, it's a premier diving and snorkeling destination. Guests aboard Four Seasons Explorer can make good use of the PADI 5-Star Dive Centre while visiting such sites as Helmet Wreck, a World War II wreck; Clam City, home to 250-pound giant clams; and Peleliu Wall. Guests can also take guided trips to some inland bodies of water like the iconic Jellyfish Lake.

Underwater image of jellyfish in the sea

Courtesy of Four Seasons

A trip aboard Four Seasons Explorer isn't limited to marine exploration — with more than 4,000 years of Palauan history, there's also plenty of culture to experience; historic sites to visit, including the ancient Badrulchau Stone Monoliths, the cave paintings of Ulong Island; and natural beauty to enjoy via hiking, birdwatching, and other excursions. On board, guests will enjoy programming like lectures and music performances by Palauans, local and international cuisine, and, of course, Four Seasons–quality spa treatments.

Exterior view of traditional Palau structure with paintings on sides

Courtesy of Four Seasons

"The core Palauan value of omengull — respecting all and everything — deeply aligns with our values at Four Seasons," said Armando Kraenzlin, Four Seasons' regional vice president, in a statement sent to T+l. "Right from the Palauan Pledge that all visitors are asked to sign upon arrival, visitors are immersed in one of the world’s most unique cultures, founded on tradition and respect. It’s a thrilling paradise for anyone seeking harmony with nature, and the opportunity to learn and embrace the unique Palauan way of life."

Full-board rates, including up to three dives per day, start at $3,300 per cabin per night; book now at fourseasons.com/explorerpalau

