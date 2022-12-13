These 3-week Private Jet Trips From Four Seasons Will Take You to Dream Destinations in 2024

We know we’ve still got a couple weeks left in 2022, but Four Seasons is already getting us excited for the future. The hospitality brand announced today that Four Seasons 2024 Private Jet Experiences are now open for booking.

"Since launching the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience seven years ago, we have taken guests on 20 journeys through 35 countries, often including remote destinations rarely visited by tourists, and showcasing the very best of great cities, important landmarks, and nearly untouched wilderness locations in ways that only Four Seasons can," Marc Speichert, the executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Four Seasons, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.



According to Speichert, future travelers can thank past guests for the epic adventures, as the team took input from previous passengers to further perfect its already stellar offerings.



"A focus on the guest experience is always at the center of our innovating and decision-making. Feedback from our guests — including many who have joined us for a second, third, or even fourth journey — continues to shape the experience, from the custom design of the new Four Seasons Private Jet to the introduction of shorter itineraries,” Speichert added.



In 2022, the Four Seasons added 10 new destinations to the program, including Antarctica with the debut of the Uncharted Discovery itinerary, and Easter Island as part of the Ancient Explorer itinerary. Both of these trips will be offered again in 2023 and 2024. However, over the next 18 months, the company will add eight more destinations across its itineraries, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Taormina, Sicily; New Orleans; Costa Rica; Bogotá, Colombia; Johannesburg; Mauritius; and Tokyo.

Courtesy of Four Seasons

The release confirmed that the on-ground accommodations during the journeys are all Four Seasons hotels and resorts — which has always been the case on these private jet trips. Here’s a little taste of the new 2024 Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences you can book now.

African Wonders: December 28, 2023 – January 9, 2024

Seek out adventure on a trip the release says is popular with all kinds of travelers, including families, friends, and solo travelers. The trip departs from Athens, heads to Egypt to see the Great Pyramids of Giza before making its way to Tanzania's Serengeti National Park, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Victoria Falls before concluding in South Africa.

Asia Unveiled: January 11-26, 2024

Asia Unveiled is a brand-new itinerary for the 2024 private jet season. It’s also the ideal trip for those who don't have unlimited vacation time, taking place over a shorter, 15-day itinerary. The trip begins in Tokyo before making its way to Indonesia, the Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangkok. Highlights, include “rafting through vine-hung gorges in Bali, a private samurai lesson in Tokyo, a turtle safari in the Maldives, a guided night out sampling Vietnam’s famous street foods, or a cycling tour of Cam Kim Island,” per the Four Seasons' statement.





Timeless Encounters: March 23 – April 15, 2024

Just as the name implies, this trip is a true timeless classic and a favorite among previous guests. The trip leaves from Oahu and makes stops in Bora Bora, Sydney, the Taj Mahal, Dubai, Prague, and London. According to the statement released to T+L, “this 24-day itinerary offers a broad array of experiences in diverse destinations, from a private yacht tour of Sydney Harbour to a special day trip to the incredible Taj Mahal and sunset cocktails on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa.”



World of Adventures, April 17 - May 10, 2024

World of Adventures, one of the original Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences, is returning to take guests to all the coolest remote islands, like the Seychelles and the Galápagos, alongside urban escapes in Kyoto and Marrakesh. Though the trip previously ended in Miami, the 2024 itinerary has been updated to end in sunny Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

There are three other 2024 trips that have already been announced (the Ancient Explorer, International Intrigue, and Uncharted Discovery itineraries, all of which are about three weeks), and Four Seasons will unveil others in the coming months. Stay tuned for updated itineraries and book your 2024 private jet trip here.

