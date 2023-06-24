Shoppers Call This Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's 56% Off

For some, the perfect travel companion is a partner, best friend, or family member. But for others, the coveted title goes to a versatile, functional, and reliable crossbody purse. If your go-to travel bag has yet to reach “dream travel companion” status, then you need to upgrade to the Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse, which has been massively marked down at Amazon — we’re talking more than 50 percent off.

In anticipation for Prime Day 2023, which takes place on Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 this year, the retailer is treating shoppers to up to 56 percent off on the popular Fossil purse. The biggest deal is happening on the Fiona Small Crossbody in black, and it’s currently $58. We haven’t seen price tags this low since Cyber Week. You can also score big savings on other colors, but keep in mind that they’re selling out fast — so, don’t waste any time adding them to your cart, especially if you have a trip coming up.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $58 (originally $130)

Enticed by this Fossil purse sale? We thought you’d be. Let’s get better acquainted with the highly rated leather crossbody bag, shall we? Measuring 9.9 inches by 1.9 inches by 7.5 inches, the Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse is an ideal mid-sized travel purse that’s equipped with thoughtful features to keep your belongings organized, secure, and comfortably stored on your person.

The bag’s multi-pocket design ensures that everything you need for your travel day has a special spot; there’s one back slide pocket and one zippered pocket on the outside of the Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse, which can be used for your items that you want fast access to on the go (like sunglasses, lip balm, or hand sanitizer). You’ll also find a slip pocket and zippered pocket inside the main compartment so you can keep your smartphone, travel documents, wallet, tech essentials, and more organized and within reach when you need them.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $78 (originally $130)

What’s more, the Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse has an adjustable crossbody strap so you can customize how it drapes across your torso (or on your shoulder), and its vintage-inspired square silhouette and gold hardware make it easy to pair with everything in your suitcase, whether you’re headed on a casual stroll around town to take in the sights or getting ready for a fancy dinner or show. And, despite being so spacious, it still remains lightweight and compact, so you’ll never feel like you’re lugging a heavy bag around with you.

It’s not hard to see why Amazon shoppers have awarded the Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse with an impressive 4.7-star average rating and hundreds of glowing reviews. One traveler wrote, “I like that it’s the perfect size. I wanted something a little small/not too heavy to carry, instead of always carrying my tote bag, which was full of things I didn’t want to carry around when I’m shopping or out for dinner.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)

Another customer chimed in to highlight that it’s a “great size, it carries the essentials, and is perfect for errands, travel, everyday use.” They also added, “No more searching through my purse for my phone.” And, a third shopper commented, “This handbag will slip inside a flight carry-on with no problem. At the same time, it holds everything you need in your bag…Just enough room and not too big.” Similarly, a final reviewer, who called out the bag’s “great pockets” in their review, also shared, “I have easy access to everything from my sunglasses to my phone. The strap doesn’t fall off my shoulder and is easy to cross my chest for added security.”

Say hello to your new favorite travel purse. Make sure to grab the Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse while it's up to 56 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And, while there's no denying that it's an amazing purse, you can find dozens of other amazing travel crossbody bags on sale at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop more traveler-loved crossbody purses, including a stunning Kate Spade one that's up to almost 70 percent off.

Mundi RFID-Blocking Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)

FashionPuzzle Trip Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

Hkcluf Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

Wise Owl Leather Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)



Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $94 (originally $299)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $58.

