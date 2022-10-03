Fort Myers Airport Will Partially Reopen This Week Following Hurricane Ian — What to Know

The Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers remains closed Monday as the state continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The airport closed last week as the devastating hurricane swept through the state, made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm then made landfall again in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

The airport, which has served just under a million passengers on average each month this year, will plan for a limited opening on Wednesday with flights operating only between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to an advisory posted on Sunday. The airport also warned that when it does open, concessions will be limited and while restrooms will be open, there will be no drinking water available in the terminal until a boil water notice is lifted.

The runway and terminal building, however, were “in very good condition.”

“There will be some changes we would like everyone to be aware of before coming to the airport,” the airport wrote. “We sincerely appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time. Our #1 priority is your safety and we needed to make sure everything at RSW was ready to serve our travelers and the community.”

Several other airports have reopened in the state, including Tampa International Airport, which had initially closed but said it did not “sustain any serious damage during the storm” and resumed operations on Friday.

“We feel very lucky to have come out on the other side of this largely unscathed and are eager to restart operations after such a fraught and anxious week,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement. “We can now continue serving as an important resource for our travelers and community, and begin helping our fellow Floridians in their time of need.”

Similarly, Orlando International Airport also resumed flight operations on Friday after suffering only “minor damage to airport facilities,” according to the airport.

In South Carolina, Charleston International Airport reopened on Saturday morning after it was initially forced to close due to high winds.

Several other popular attractions, like Disney World and Universal Orlando, have also reopened to guests.

