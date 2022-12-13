These TSA-approved Travel Locks Are ‘Essential for Securing Your Luggage’ — and They’re Under $15

Traveling can be incredibly stressful, especially if you have to worry about everything you’ve packed being safe and secure within your bags. A good solution for that? A travel lock. While some of the pricier suitcases on the market come affixed with a built-in lock to store your valuables with the utmost security, other bags lack that additional layer of security that becomes increasingly important during travel.

If your bag is closed only by a simple zipper, it’s worth looking into a travel lock that will eliminate one worry from the list. The Forge TSA Luggage Combination Lock secures your items within your luggage with a basic three-digit combination that’s ideal for cautious travelers and, best of all, a pack of two is under $15.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14

Recognized by TSA and highly durable, this combination lock is designed to be tough and secure. Designed with an alloy body, steel shackles, and patented internal mechanisms to keep your bag locked even while being banged around, this is one insurance policy worth investing in. While some locks are not accepted by TSA, this Forge lock is, and it even provides you with an open alert to let you know if an agent has inspected your bag, allowing you to double check that everything is still in place once it has been returned to you.

While some locks don’t require re-locking by TSA after being checked, Forge’s lock must be fastened in order for the agent to remove their key so you can rest easy knowing your luggage will remain secure throughout the duration of your travels. A simple three-digit mechanism makes your code easy to remember, and whether you’re using this lock for travel or even in a gym locker room, it’s sturdy enough to withstand excessive wear and tear. In fact, one shopper even called them “essential” for air travel.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14

After earning more than 6,400 perfect ratings on Amazon, travelers agree that this is the lock to trust when it comes to keeping your items secure. One shopper shared that they especially love the TSA unlock alert, writing, “When I got my suitcase from the baggage area, there was a sticker informing me that it had been inspected, but this time the lock was put back on, not missing like before,” adding, “These things actually work like they should.”

While you’re out and about in a new city, these locks can also easily be affixed to your purse to keep your valuables safe as well. One customer revealed that it “worked great for our overseas trip,” noting, “I used mine on my backpack when traveling. Once we got to our lodging, I switched and used it on my purse. Our essentials stayed safe.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14

Even with constant use, these locks still remain strong, as evidenced by one traveler who shared, “I just got back from my month-long trip, and these locks performed flawlessly on countless uses.” They explained, “I keep my suitcases locked whenever I am not in my room so I open and close these locks multiple times per day. Moreover, I flew many domestic flights in Indonesia as well as multiple international flights, and the locks held up.”

Security is one of the most important aspects of travel, and you can’t go wrong with investing in a strong lock to keep your bags safe regardless of where you’re headed. Right now, this traveler-loved duo of Forge TSA Luggage Combination Locks is under $15. That’s a small price to pay for safety.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $14.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

