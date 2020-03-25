This Effective Cooler Will Keep Your Frozen Food From Going Bad (Video)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s no secret that the recent outbreak of the coronavirus has caused most of us to rethink our current lifestyles. From canceling planned trips to practicing responsible social distancing, your day-to-day probably does not look like it once was. But at least there’s a silver lining: Some people are spending their time indoors revisiting old hobbies and picking up new ones, like cooking.

In an effort to make the most of our current situation, my boyfriend and I are attempting a few new dishes in our small one-bedroom apartment. But as we voluntarily self-isolate, we also are rethinking some of our weekly habits, namely our grocery shopping trips.

I usually prefer multiple trips to my local grocery store versus one big haul, but that no longer seems feasible or responsible. Instead, we’ve decided to attempt one trip a week at most, stocking up on ingredients for our new recipes as well as canned and boxed non-perishables and frozen meals. However, our tiny freezer is proving less than effective in storing our abundance.

The solution? Our Yeti Tundra Ice Chest. Necessity is the mother of invention, and while I’m not claiming our idea to use an ice chest in place of a freezer is necessarily a stroke of genius, I am hoping it can help others who also are dealing with a lack of storage space.

Made with 3 inches of permafrost solution and a coldlock gasket to keep cool air in and warm air out, the Yeti cooler is keeping our frozen goods frozen well beyond a week. Approximately 20 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 15 inches high, the Yeti Tundra is spacious enough to meet all our storage needs and then some. Plus, the design is leakproof, so we’ve had no issues with ice melting.

Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, want to bring a supply of food to a loved one, or are planning to stock up on groceries to limit your outdoor exposure, the Yeti Tundra will ensure your non-perishable frozen items stay that way.