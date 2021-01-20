These Are Some the World's Strongest Rums, Vodkas, Absinthes, and More
Many of the world's strongest liquors are banned by the TSA for their high alcohol content.
With 95% alcohol by volume, Everclear, a grain alcohol made in the U.S.A., is shockingly strong, but it's not the strongest liquor in the world. Across the globe, distillers amp up the alcohol content of rums, vodkas, absinthes, whiskeys, and more to create eye-watering, high-proof bottles.
What kind of alcohol levels are we talking about? While your everyday Absoluts and Macallans average between 80 and 100 proof, some specialty liquors come with proofs as high as 196, or 98% alcohol. But drinking them is not about getting blasted: Some higher-proof alcohols, especially whiskeys, can in fact be more flavorful at a higher proof because they're not cut with water. Of course, most of these liquors aren't meant for sipping — they need to be mixed or diluted. Others can be used to make your own liqueurs or spirits. For example, to make limoncello, you'll want a high-proof grain alcohol.
You won't find many of these spirits in your local liquor store. Many of these overproof liquors are not even sold in the U.S., so you'd have to find them abroad — but don't try to bring them back home with you. In fact, liquors over 140 proof are banned from carry-ons and checked luggage, according to the TSA, so check those labels before packing a boozy souvenir on your next trip. Plus, some of these spirits have been discontinued, making them even harder to find, with the rare bottle or two still available to purchase.
Here are 14 of the strongest liquors in the world.
1. Spirytus Vodka
Proof: 192 (96% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Poland
2. Everclear 190
Proof: 190 (95% alcohol by volume)
Made In: United States
3. Golden Grain 190
Proof: 190 (95% alcohol by volume)
Made In: United States
4. Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whiskey
Proof: 184 (92% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Scotland
5. Hapsburg Absinthe X.C
Proof: 179 (89.9% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Italy
6. Pincer Shanghai Strength
Proof: 177 (88.8% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Scotland
7. Balkan 176 Vodka
Proof: 176 (88% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Bulgaria
8. Sunset Very Strong Rum
Proof: 169 (84.5% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Saint Vincent
9. Stroh 160 Rum
Proof: 160 (80% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Austria
10. Devil's Springs Vodka 160
Proof: 160 (80% alcohol by volume)
Made In: United States
11. Bacardi 151
Proof: 151 (75.5% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Puerto Rico
12. King of Spirits Absinthe
Proof: 140 (70% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Czech Republic
13. Clarke's Court Pure White Rum
Proof: 138 (69% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Grenada
14. Rivers Royale Grenadian Rum
Proof: 138 (69% alcohol by volume)
Made In: Grenada