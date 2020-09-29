This wine Advent calendar sold out last year — here's how to order one for yourself.

Winter is fast approaching, and that means it’s almost time for your favorite holiday traditions. Queue up the Hallmark movies, bring out the candy canes and hot cocoa, and get a new Advent calendar to count down the days until Christmas. You’ve probably seen chocolate calendars, but take things to a new level this year with a wine Advent calendar. Sam’s Club and Costco sent fans into a frenzy when they released their wine Advent calendars last week, and now, we have an option you can order straight to your door.

After quickly selling out two years in a row, the Wine Lovers’ Advent Calendar is back and ready to bring 24 days of holiday cheer. Behind each door of this delightful Advent calendar, you’ll find a special quarter bottle (which equals a generous glass) of wine. With a different wine each day, you can enjoy a prosecco, a 2018 Bordeaux, a cabernet, a pinot grigio, and many more vinos leading up to Christmas, which sounds like the perfect accompaniment to cozying up by the fire or watching your favorite holiday movies.

This limited-time offering can be purchased on Macy’s Wine Cellar, Laithwaites.com, and WSJWine.com starting now through Nov. 17 for delivery by Dec. 1. It will set you back $140, not including applicable taxes, and it ships free to 33 states in the U.S. It has sold out in years past, so you’ll want to order soon to make sure you get yours this year.

This is the perfect gift for wine-loving friends and family members. In fact, it’s ideal for those looking to spread festive cheer to loved ones from a social distance this year. You can even add a custom gift message to be printed on a card in the package. Or, you can snag one for yourself and start the holiday countdown early this year — your secret is safe with us.