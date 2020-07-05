This Hotel Has a Robot Named Rosé That Will Deliver Wine to Your Room Without Human Contact

If you plan on traveling again soon, rest assured that hotels are doing everything they can to make sure you have peace-of-mind — that includes your room service.

Popping open a bottle of wine and unwinding in your hotel is a great way to start a vacation, and at Hotel Trio in Healdsburg, California, they have the most unique way to enjoy a little vino.

Rosé the Robot is an innovative robotic butler that offers a touchless experience when delivering wine to your room. The helpful robot can effortlessly glide onto elevators and find rooms, without human interference, while flashing a digital message, “I’m on a guest delivery.” So focused.

Healdsburg is located close to many wineries in Sonoma County, near the convergence of the Russian River, Dry Creek, and Alexander Valley, according to the hotel’s website. Dry Creek Vineyard, Flanagan Winery, and even Francis Ford Coppola Winery are nearby. It’s an especially good stay if you’re planning a vacation in wine country. It has 122 guest suites with full kitchens, a heated outdoor pool, a barbecue patio, bocce court, complimentary WiFi and breakfast, and a fitness center.

Not only are there many wineries just a quick drive away, the hotel is also near plenty of unique shops and restaurants.

Of course, the wine is part of the reason the robot butler is named Rosé — but it can also deliver snacks, extra towels, toiletries, and basically anything you might require during your stay.

As people are slowly getting comfortable with traveling again amidst the coronavirus crisis, touchless experiences and services that don’t require exposure to other people will become more important for hotels, and the industry at large. Hotel Trio is currently open and implementing some new policies to keep guests and staff safe, including mandatory masks and sanitation procedures.