Whether you canceled the wedding or moved it online, Rosé All Day wants to know.

COVID-19 Derail Your Wedding? Rosé All Day Wants to Hear Your Story for the Chance to Win a Dream Honeymoon

The coronavirus pandemic put life on hold for millions of people around the world. For everyone’s continued health and safety entire nations shut down borders, destinations shuttered their doors, and large gatherings were eliminated from our lives. And this all means that plenty of weddings were taken off the table for 2020.

And sure, that sucks. But, if you happened to be one of the betrothed masses who had their wedding disrupted by COVID-19 this year we’ve got a little good news for you. Rosé All Day (you know, the absolutely delicious wine you probably would have served at your summer wedding) is putting out a call to hear from those who canceled their nuptials, had a digital celebration, or just said "I do" in the backyard with the dog as a witness in exchange for a chance to win a dream honeymoon.

“Was your wedding canceled altogether? Was it held on Zoom? Are you planning a socially distant backyard ceremony? Was it postponed to a later date? How have logistics been? We want *all* of the tea — good, bad, ugly, and hopefully with a love story to continue,” the company explained in a statement.

The company added it understands 2020 was a rough year for engagements but is hoping to make 2021 the year for love again by giving away the perfect honeymoon, including a few different options to choose from for those who win.

“Are you the idyllic, romantic bride/groom? We’ll whisk you away to our Chateau in France,” Rosé All Day explained. “More of the rugged, outdoors type? Let’s saddle you and your loved one up in a decked-out, socially distance RV for a cross-country road trip.” Or are you “eager to get this honeymoon party started but uncomfortable leaving your neck of the woods? Sounds perfect for a locally booked staycation rental through VRBO or similar housing share site.”

And, if none of these sound like the honeymoon you had in mind that’s okay as the brand will just give the winner $5,000 cash to use how they see fit instead.

Want to enter? All you need to do is follow a few simple steps.

First, follow the wine company on Instagram @rose_all_day. Then, throughout wedding season, which Rosé All Day defines as July 21 through Sept. 7, simply share your story with the brand by posting about it to your own feed and tagging them.

“We’ll accept any means through Instagram — video, photos with captions, written notes (either in a static post or story), a poem, or any other way you know how,” it said. Just tag any and all of those posts with @rose_all_day and #MyRADWeddingStory so they can see them. Don’t worry if your account is private. Just DM the company your entry instead.

According to the company, it’s key to stand out in order to win. “We’re looking to be moved either to laughter or to tears,” it said.