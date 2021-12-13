Your Vacation Rental for the Holidays Might Come With Free Wine — How to Find Out

You booked your next swoonworthy Airbnb. How about vino with that?

Fine wine, beer, and spirits company Constellation Brands has teamed up with vacation rental product placement company Showplace to provide more than 10,000 Airbnb, Vrbo, and Beautiful-Places.com reservations with free wine. At each of the 550 participating listings, Constellation has provided a bottle of 2019 Robert Mondavi Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon. Through the partnership, they hope to gift some 40,000 guests premium wine from Northern California. They'll also be given a code for exclusive offerings through the Mondavi website.

Through this unique initiative, Constellation Brands hopes to get new eyeballs (and palates) on their wine portfolio — even if people's travels don't take them to Napa Valley — so they can savor world-renowned, critically acclaimed wines at no cost to them. With the promotion taking place through the winter, the 2019 Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, a full-bodied red with notes of cherry, purple plum, sage, juicy black fruit, and warm oak spices rounded out by soft, velvety tannins was an obvious choice. Pairing wonderfully with holiday dishes, like lasagna or grilled lamb, this wine features fruit sourced from orchards across the Napa Valley.

"Thanks in part to the pioneering vision of our founder Robert Mondavi, Napa Valley is one of the most celebrated wine regions in the world today," Charlotte Selles, general manager of Constellation Brands, tells Travel + Leisure. "We are thrilled to invite travelers to share in the spirit of Mr. Mondavi and Napa Valley by enjoying our wines in select Airbnb properties throughout the U.S." So far, the wine is in 60 homes across the U.S. with plans to run the program through February.

Four Red Wine Glasses ready for a Wine Tasting at a Napa Valley Vineyard Credit: Carolyn Ann Ryan/Getty Images

A few of our favorite Airbnbs where you can find the Napa cab include Villa Nel Bosco in Sonoma County, California, complete with a bocce ball court, dining pergola, pool and sunken whirlpool spa; a five-bedroom retreat with a pool on a private beach in the Destin, Florida area; Ocotillo Oasis Casita, a spacious sanctuary on five acres in Yucca Valley, California, just outside downtown Joshua Tree; a delightful historic duplex on Main Street in Oneonta, New York; and Rosey Ranch, an oceanfront abode in Sea Ranch, California.