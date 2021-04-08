Celebrate the Oscars at Home With the Same Champagne the Stars Will Be Drinking

The Hollywood Awards scene may look a bit different this year as we continue to be a socially distanced world, but that doesn't mean these pared-down events are any less glamorous. Need proof? Just check out what your favorite actors and actresses will be sipping all night long at the 93rd Academy Awards.

In early April, Piper-Heidsieck, the champagne house known worldwide for its famed red label, announced its return as the champagne partner of the Academy Awards, taking place on Sunday, April 25. This marks the seventh year that the ultra-famous and ultra-fabulous will get to taste the champagne as they breathlessly await to see if their name will be called to the stage.

Piper-Heidsieck Oscars bottle Image zoom Credit: Piper-Heidsieck

For those of you unfamiliar with the brand, it's time to get aquatinted.

Created in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck, Piper-Heidsieck is one of France's oldest and most awarded Champagne houses.

While it was originally meant to be shared by royals and members of the elite class in France (Heidsieck even allegedly hand-delivered a bottle to Marie Antoinette), in the early 1900s, it began tickling the tastebuds of Hollywood, too. As the house explained in a statement, it has long supported "cinema with boldness and grandeur, dating back to 1933, when a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck appeared in 'Sons of Desert,' the debut film of Laurel and Hardy." And, in 1964, Piper-Heidsieck celebrated Rex Harrison's Oscar for his role in "My Fair Lady" by sending him a tailor-made 48-liter bottle that was as tall as the 5-foot-10 actor.

Piper-Heidsieck also continues to support the enrichment and preservation of film heritage at home through the French Cinémathèque and has been the official champagne of the International Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades, solidifying its place as the choice drink for the A-list.

Exclusive Oscar edition champagne by Piper-Heidsieck at the Oscars Image zoom Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Although Hollywood's biggest night may look different this year, one thing remains the same," Benoit Collard, general manager at Piper-Heidsieck, shared in a statement. Collars further explained that this awards season, Piper-Heidsieck is celebrating with a limited-edition, illuminated magnum custom-made for the Oscars. It features the house's signature Cuvée Brut and "will 'light up' the Oscars."

To light up Oscars night at home, the stars simply need to press the switch located under the base of the Piper-Heidsieck bottle, then pop, pour, and pray they win.