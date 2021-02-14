Here's Where to Drink the Best Natural Wine in France's Loire Valley

Among those new properties is the spectacular Relais de Chambord. Built for the king's hunting hounds in the 1700s, the original house didn't have the benefit of modern upgrades, such as the rain showers, velvet-swathed headboards, or luxurious white linen sheets seen in today's guest rooms. Nor could the hounds rent an electric bicycle to drive around the property. Odds are the dogs didn't think much about the building's history or their palatial digs. Then again, it's easy to forget the fact that you're sleeping in a former kennel (albeit an opulent one) when you can wake up and gaze out the floor-to-ceiling windows at King Francis's château—just a few hundred feet away.