A Tasting Tour of the Greek Islands' Best Natural Wineries

Jenny Prinea, the manager of my rental villa on the Greek island of Tínos , pointed to Exomvourgo, the rust-colored rock monolith looming above us. "Last night there was a full moon," she said. "A couple of friends and I climbed to the top to celebrate with a bottle of wine." She added this so naturally that I figured it was a monthly occurrence. I was instantly charmed — and kicking myself for not coordinating my travel with the lunar cycle.

There was no full moon in sight that night, but I could at least drink wine. Much like bread and olive oil, wine is an integral part of the Hellenic diet. The ancient Greeks believed it was invented by Dionysus, the god of revelry. In the Byzantine and Ottoman empires, Greek wine was considered a delicacy. Since the mid 20th century, though, it has been held in relatively low esteem in Europe; EU regulations clamped down on distribution, and most non-Greeks have only ever sampled retsina, a sickly-sweet taverna wine that is reminiscent of Manischewitz. It's an unfortunate reputation, and one that couldn't be further from the truth.

The majority of Greece's top producers are on the mainland; the Cyclades are not particularly well known for viticulture. In fact, there are parts of Tínos that seem like an improbable place to grow anything. The eastern part of the island is full of granite rocks that look like they've been left behind by giants playing a particularly competitive game of dice. Goats clamber over boulders, gray surfaces reflecting the bright sun — the only things that remain impassive in the face of the whipping wind. Yet, Tínos and its neighbors are home to a growing number of winemakers harnessing this terroir to create some of the most interesting wines in Greece.

Natural wine has no established definition. There are related terms: organic refers to the process for growing grapes (no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or fungicides), while biodynamic describes a method of integrated farming that uses herbal preparations to nourish the soil and vines. In the most basic terms, natural simply indicates as little intervention as possible throughout the harvesting and fermenting process. For some winemakers, it's a philosophy — an almost spiritual devotion to nature in its purest form.