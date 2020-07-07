Sipping on wine on a sunny afternoon is one of the best parts of summer, and now there’s an even better option out there for health-minded people.

Cupcake Vineyards has launched a brand new line of wines, called Cupcake LightHearted, that are low calorie, lower alcohol, and lower sugar than your average bottles of wine.

A glass of wine, on average, is around 120 calories and has about four grams of carbs, which can mean that your glass of vino might not always be in sync with your lifestyle, particularly if you’re going low-carb, low-sugar, or just looking to be a little healthier than usual. While anything can be good in moderation, Cupcake LightHearted is a great alternative for people who are tired of the typical hard seltzer or other diet drinks.

One glass of any of the Cupcake LightHearted wines clocks in at less than 80 calories, about 20 percent less than the average hard seltzer, eight percent alcohol by volume, and less than one gram of sugar, so it’s naturally low-carb. It’s also gluten-free and vegan.

“I created Cupcake LightHearted after realizing there wasn’t a lower-calorie and lower-alcohol wine option on the market that was delicious and complemented my active lifestyle,” said Jessica Tomei, Winemaker for Cupcake Vineyards, in a statement. “I’m an avid runner, and some days I want something that’s lower in calories and alcohol but doesn’t sacrifice flavor.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Cupcake Vineyards

Cupcake LightHearted is available in four flavors that are perfect for summer, including chardonnay, pinot grigio, rosé and pinot noir. The chardonnay is medium-bodied with flavors of fresh cut pineapple and ripe pear, with notes of aged oak and vanilla on the finish. The pinot grigio is bright, with citrus aromatics like lemon, honey crisp apples, white nectarine, and apricot. The rosé has a blush color and has notes of fresh grapefruit, watermelon, peach, and honeysuckle. And the pinot noir has juicy fruit flavors of wild strawberry, plum, fresh cherry and vanilla.

If you’re a wine lover who is also looking for ways to imbibe without packing on extra calories to your meals, this seems like it’s definitely worth a try.