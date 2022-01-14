The Best White Wines to Buy in 2022

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some of the best white wines to drink this year — yes, even in the winter.

How often do you hear someone turn their nose up at a glass of white wine, insisting that they only drink red? Too often, we'd argue. Considering the variety that's out there, we're not certain what it is about white wine that has turned so many people off, but believe us when we say that a great bottle of white is just as delicious (and just as prized) as a coveted red wine. Here are 12 of our favorites that were released to the U.S. market in 2021. They're all ready to be popped open and enjoyed now (who says white wine isn't suited for winter?), but many of them are worth hanging on to for another few years, maybe even a decade or two, to see what great winemaking can do to white grapes.

Booker Wines 2020 White

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

Paso Robles' Booker Wines releases this Rhône-style blend every year as the label's only white —and word from tasting room is that it's the kind of complex-yet-fresh white that red wine devotees actually appreciate. It blends your typical Rhône varietals (mostly viognier and roussanne plus marsanne) with just a splash of chardonnay to create a textured, powerful wine.

Bergström Wines 2017 Sigrid Chardonnay

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

This vintage (the winery's 12th) comes exclusively from the oldest plantings of biodynamically farmed, estate chardonnay from the Bergström and Silice vineyards in Dundee Hills. Bergström's flagship white offers a sensory journey: The bouquet is layered with saffron, baking spices, nuts, and poached fruits; while on the palette, it's all about zippy, youthful flavors with great acidity and minerality — perfect for aging.

Domaine Weinbach Schlossberg 2019 Grand Cru Riesling

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

This pure, elegant riesling was crafted from hand-harvested grapes from the highest plots of the oldest Grand Cru in Alsace — a terraced vineyard that sprawls up to the Vosges mountain range. The Weinbach team is famous for making some of the world's finest rieslings, and this 2019 drop is no different: floral, fruity, and luscious, you can certainly enjoy this wine now, but aging it for another decade could pay dividends if you want to see where your patience and restraint take you.

Mas de Daumas Gassac White 2020

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

What's fun about this blend is that 17 percent of it is a melange of "rare" grapes sourced from all over the world: There's neheleschol from Israel, amigne from the Valais in Switzerland, and floral tchilar from Armenia. If you've never heard of those grapes before, you're not alone, but this is a shining example of how much fun and how exciting field blends can be.

Monier-Perreol, Saint Joseph Blanc, 2020

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

This bottle is an earthy, full-bodied, 100 percent marsanne from the nearly 15-year collaboration between Jean-Pierre Monier and Phillippe Perreol, two of the Rhône's biggest names. This biodynamic wine features grapes harvested from 30- to 35-year-old vines.

2020 Weingut Prager Achleiten Gruner Veltliner Smaragd Wachau

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

For many aficionados, Austria's most widely planted white wine grape variety might register as light-bodied porch pounders. This one from the Wachau, where some of the best Gruners are harvested, is food-friendly and offers depth with spice, a little salinity, and ripe tropical fruits.

Chacra 2020 Patagonia Chardonnay

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

If you categorize your chardonnays between California and France, let Argentina broaden your perspective with this complex bottle from northern Patagonia. Made in partnership with the legendary Jean-Marc Roulot, this chardonnay is full-bodied but lively with acidity. The softness of honey, bright stone fruits, and hints of biscuit create a complex, elegant chardonnay.

Mullineux Chenin Blanc 'Quartz – Leliefontein' 2019

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

Grapes for this opulent South African chenin blanc were farmed on a single parcel of 38-year-old vines. Aged for 11 months in used French oak, there's a rich mouthfeel to the juice, but zesty fruit and just the right amount of minerality make for a balanced wine. Drink now or age for 10-20 years.

Bodegas y Viñedos Raúl Pérez Bierzo Blanco 'Ultreia la Claudina' 2019

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

From one of the most innovative winemakers on the planet, this 100 percent godello is fermented under a film of flor before being bottled (unfiltered). The resulting yellow-gold wine is sharp, nuanced, and a little pungent — a full-bodied white that can be likened to a Jerez or to the surprising wines of the Jura.

Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

After two years without a release, Cloudy Bay returns with its fan-favored sauvignon blanc. This one is their 2019 vintage. Te Koko, harvested from just four parcels of vineyards, is bottled only when the fruit is absolutely perfect. And for 2019, it packs a complex punch with a floral, herbaceous nose, rich, weighty mouthfeel, and bright acidity.

Colli di Lapio – Clelia Romano fiano di Avelino "Clelia' 2019

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers

Only 2,000 bottles of this 100 percent fiano are released annually. The 2019 vintage, a juicy medium-body white deepened with hints of cardamom spice, hit U.S. shelves in Nov. 2021.

Azores Wine Company Verdelho 2019

Bottle of white wine on white background Credit: Courtesy of Respective Retailers