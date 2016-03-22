Wine

For wine lovers around the world, sampling a region’s top vineyards provides a deeper, more concrete connection to the land itself. Once you’ve gotten a taste for a region’s superior wine, you’ll want to continue exploring the world’s best vineyards, over and over again. Plan your perfect wine trip with Travel + Leisure to find obscure wines, as well as more celebrated varietals—wines so good, you can’t help but sneak a few bottles into your suitcase before the journey home.Plan a wine trip to rememberWith thousands of high-grade vineyards to be found across the globe, there are countless variations on the classic wine tasting trip, from Mendoza’s lush wine estates to dramatic, mountain-framed vineyards right in the United States. Whether you’re heading off to Napa or Tuscany, or emerging spots in South Australia and Eastern Europe, find exquisite private villas, secluded retreats, and chic spa hotels that offer intimate access to top wine producers. Explore how wine is made—from grape harvesting to fermentation to bottling—with guided tours and tastings. Once you’ve had your fill, relax with a wine treatment at the spa or settle into a gourmet meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant.Wine can define a regionMore than ever, dynamic wine producers are tapping into—and expanding upon—the ancient art of winemaking by releasing experimental varietals, opening design-centric lodging, and hosting seasonal wine festivals. Travel + Leisure can connect you with talented winemakers in Europe, South Africa, Australia, South America, and California. Use our guides to discover the most outstanding and innovative vineyards in the world, where you can soak up gorgeous scenery all while exploring a destination’s top tasting rooms, events, hotels, and more.

12 Sommelier-approved Red Wines to Buy Right Now
A bottle for every kind of red wine drinker, to open now or age to perfection.
I Saw Portugal by Traveling This Scenic Train Route — and I Can't Recommend It Enough
When St. Martin's Summer breaks the rainy doldrums of a Portuguese winter, one traveler takes advantage of the sunshine to head inland along the Douro River on the country's MiraDouro train line.
The Best Wine Clubs for Every Type of Traveler
Two Sisters-in-law Reunite for a Weekend of Wine in Napa for Travel + Leisure's 'Meet Me in the Middle'
Kristina and Missy might just inspire your next girls’ trip.
This Region Near San Miguel de Allende Is Home to Mexico's Next Great Wine Scene
Just outside San Miguel de Allende, there’s a crew of dynamic winemakers reviving centuries-old traditions.
This New Napa Valley Inn Has an Invite-only Wine Experience With a 13-course Tasting Menu
You can even opt for the over-the-top $10,000 wine tasting experience.
What It's Really Like to Do Wine Country With an Infant, According to a New Mom
Taking a nursing three-month-old baby to wine country may sound misguided, but as I experienced firsthand, it's actually a great idea — especially with advance planning and managed expectations.
The Next Big Sparkling Wine Destination Isn't Where You'd Expect
Oregon, on the bubble.
Why the Finger Lakes Is Becoming the Capital of Cider
The Madeira Islands Are Portugal's Best-kept Secret
This Sonoma Hotel Is Combining Bike Rides and Vineyards for the Ultimate California Wine Country Experience
7 Amazing Fall Wine Tours Across the U.S. and Canada

Swim in a Pool in the Middle of a Napa Vineyard at This New Four Seasons Resort

The Four Seasons is ready to make a splash in Napa Valley.

Cycle Across France While Learning About Wine on This Ultra-luxe Tour
A Tasting Tour of the Greek Islands' Best Natural Wineries
Explore Redwoods and Wineries on Horseback at Northern California's Newest Barn Retreat
The World’s Only Space-aged Wine Is Going Up for Auction — and It’s Expected to Sell for $1 Million
5 Amazing Wine Destinations in Africa for Delicious Drinks and Beautiful Views
7 Best Small Towns on the West Coast for Wine Tasting, Whale Watching, and Beautiful Views
This 4-week Program Lets You Live and Work in Tuscany While Learning About and Drinking Wine
This Suitcase Can Hold Both Your Clothing and Up to 12 Bottles of Wine at Once
Celebrate the Oscars at Home With the Same Champagne the Stars Will Be Drinking
This Wine Just Spent a Year in Orbiting Earth — Here's How It Tastes
COVID Grounded This Airline Pilot — so He's Using His Sommelier Skills to Host Virtual Wine Tastings
This Michigan Hiking Trail Takes You From Winery to Winery — and To-go Drinks Are Encouraged
This Wine Company Will Pay You $10,000 a Month and Pay Your Rent to Work in Sonoma
10 French Wine Regions to Visit for Amazing Views and Delicious Vinos
Enjoy Wine, Castles, and the French Countryside on a Canal Cruise Through Burgundy
The Loire Valley Is Home to the Grandest Châteaux in France — and Some of the Boldest New Winemakers in the Country
The Best of Southern France, According to a Local Winemaker
This California Wine Destination Will Give Visitors Spending Money Upon Arrival
9 Best California Wine Tours for Learning, Sipping, and Sightseeing
12 of the Best New York Wineries, From Brooklyn to the Finger Lakes
This Luxury Sonoma Escape Includes Private Planes, Unlimited Spa Treatments, and the Best Wine in California
This French Hotel Is Offering a Taylor Swift-themed 'Champagne Problems' Package for the Broken Hearted
American Airlines Is Starting a First-of-its-kind Monthly Wine Club
This French Chateau Comes With Stunning Vineyard Views, a Michelin-rated Restaurant, Your Own Custom Wine Blend, and More
Scientists Have Been Aging Wine in Space — and 12 Bottles Are Back on Earth and Ready to Drink
