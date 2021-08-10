You Could Win 15 Years of Tacos and a Trip to Austin — Here's How

Taco lovers now have a chance to celebrate one of Texas' best taco joints in the best way possible.

Torchy's Tacos, an Austin-based taco brand, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in August, and they want to thank their fans by giving away some free merchandise. And, more importantly, free tacos.

"These past 15 years have been damn good to us, and we are beyond grateful for the love and support we've received from our loyal guests over the years," said Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy's Tacos, in a statement. "To our earliest guests who took a chance on Torchy's and lined up at the trailer in Austin, to the newest Taco Junkies joining us as we grow, it's our great honor to serve you — and we want to thank and celebrate YOU for our birthday. Let's get the party started!"

Exterior of Torchy's Tacos on South Congress Ave in Austin, Texas

Known for its "Damn Good Tacos," Torchy's is bringing back its fan-favorite Tipsy Chick taco as its Taco of the Month, a new cocktail, and is giving away 15 "Damn Good Prizes" in honor of this milestone birthday.

Between now and Aug. 31, fans can pre-sign up for its first loyalty program, Torchy's Taco Junkies Rewards Club, where they will be automatically entered for a number of amazing and delicious prizes, including a year's worth of tacos (or for one lucky fan, 15 years of tacos), a Torchy's VIP trip for two to Austin, including the chance to taste future Tacos of the Month and more innovations, a taco truck or catered taco party for 25, or some exclusive Torchy's merchandise.

For people who can't wait to celebrate, they can enjoy the Tipsy Chick taco –– a marinated and grilled chicken breast with spinach, grilled corn, green chiles, cheddar cheese, and a chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla served with a side of bacon bourbon marmalade — for $5.95 at any Torchy's. They can also pair it with the Magic Dragon cocktail made with Camarena Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, housemade sweet and sour, and flavored with dragon fruit then garnished with a grilled lemon wheel.

Torchy's has 95 locations in 11 states across the U.S., with plans to expand to Arizona and Florida in 2022. If you have a Torchy's near you, you can download their app on the App Store and Google Play to place a contact-free order for pickup.

For more information or to sign up for the Taco Junkies Rewards Club for a chance to win some cool prizes, visit Torchy's loyalty program sign up website.