You Can Buy Baby Yoda's Favorite Blue Macarons at Williams-Sonoma

Fan of The Mandalorian know that The Child has a favorite new snack.

Want to eat cookies like Baby Yoda? This is the way.

As Season 2 of the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian is slowly unfolding, people are noticing The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) even more. Besides broth and eggs, it seems The Child also has a love of little, blue macarons.

In a recent episode, The Child is seen stealing Tiffany Blue cookies that look like classic French macarons from another character using the Force (of course). The playful scene isn’t just cute, it has apparently also inspired some actual macarons that you can actually buy.

According to Hypebeast, Williams-Sonoma is now offering a copycat of the blue cookies in its stores. The company created the treat in collaboration with the store, so you can rest assured that these cookies are exactly what Baby Yoda would eat.

The cookies are dubbed “Nevarro Nummies,” and are made like a traditional macaron –– with almond flour piped into perfect circles with creamy filling, according to Hypebeast. The cookies are flavored with a special “authentic galactic” taste with a vanilla filling. It’s unclear what “galactic” tastes like, but if you like classic macarons, you’ll probably be satisfied nonetheless.

Each order comes with 12 macarons in total, costing $50 per pack, Hypebeast reported. Williams-Sonoma also sells a number of other Star Wars branded items, including another pack of multi-colored macaroons with the movie’s branding, including the logo and pictures of Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and a Star Trooper printed on the cookies, for the same price. In addition, Star Wars fans can find a number of interesting kitchen items like ice molds, cookie cutters, spatulas, mugs, aprons, and even a toaster that burns a Death Star into your bread.

For more information or to buy a pack of Nevarro Nummies, visit the Williams-Sonoma website.