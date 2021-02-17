This New KitKat Is Completely Vegan

KitKat is doing the work so everyone can join in on the crispy, chocolatey goodness.

In the U.S., KitKats are generally unassuming. The group of four light wafers covered in chocolate is often forgotten next to the likes of the caramel, nougat, and nut varieties of candy, but they shouldn't.

In fact, KitKat has a more loyal following and diverse array of flavors than many other candies out there. In Japan, for instance, the Kit Kit specialty store has a stunning variety of KitKat flavors, from classic milk chocolate to cinnamon to cherry blossom.

And now, KitKat is making it even easier for people with plant-based diets to get in on the fun.

Nestlé, the company that owns the KitKat brand, just announced that it is releasing special, vegan KitKats in certain countries around the world. Although the brand is starting with classic, chocolate vegan KitKats, the popularity of the candy could expand even further in the future.

"One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we're delighted to be able to make that wish come true," said Alexander von Maillot, head of confectionery at Nestlé, in a statement from the company. "I can't wait for people to be able to try this amazingly tasty new KitKat. This is a product for everyone who wants a little more plant-based in their life!"

The new vegan KitKat, called KitKat V, will be available directly through the KitKat Chocolatory and selected retailers for testing, with hopes for a wider roll-out. The candy was developed by chocolate experts in Nestlé's confectionery research and development center in York, United Kingdom. The new candy is made with 100% sustainable cocoa sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan in conjunction with the Rainforest Alliance, according to the company statement.

"Taste was a key factor when developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat," said Louise Barrett, Head of the Nestlé Confectionery Product Technology Center in York, in a statement. "We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original chocolate KitKat."

Given the increasing interest in adopting plant based diets for people worldwide, having vegan versions of our favorite foods is a great way to help people transition to a new way of eating. "There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat. We want to be at the forefront of that, championing the discovery of plant-based food and beverages," said von Maillot.

At the moment, there is no formal date for when the candy will be available. For more information, visit the Nestlé website.