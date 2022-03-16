Travel + Leisure Group's New Wine Club Is Ready to Help You Sip, Savor, and Explore Even More

Travel + Leisure Group is helping wine lovers discover the best varietals through tastings and experiences with the launch of Travel + Leisure Wine.

In partnership with Vintage Wine Estates, Inc., the new wine club membership program, found at travelandleisurewine.com, offers access to highly-curated experiences including VIP tastings either at participating wineries or virtually, annual harvest celebration events, and more from wineries throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

"The Travel + Leisure brand is synonymous with extraordinary experiences, and our latest offering extends that brand promise to a whole new platform. Great wine elevates an ordinary dinner at home or away and transforms it into a special event," Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group, shared in a statement. "As we expand the Travel Leisure brand into new products, services, and experiences, the collaboration with Vintage Wine Estates was a natural next step to grow our business."

Customers will also recieve a curated quarterly tasting shipment from wineries in Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington, with individual bottles for purchase for both members and non-members.

Travel + Leisure Wine customers can also enjoy complimentary tastings at 12 wine estates, including Girard Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, among others. Member shipments and the online shop will also frequently feature exclusive limited quantity wines typically only available directly in tasting rooms.

Four wine bottles from Travel + Leisure Wine Destination experience Credit: Courtesy of Travel + Leisure Wine/Vintage Wine Estates

"What sets us apart from some other wine clubs out there is that we have an incredible portfolio of real vineyards, real winemakers, and real people who are excited to share what they do with their guests," Jessica Kogan, chief digital and marketing officer for Vintage Wine Estates, added. "While many wine clubs highlight wines from one winemaker, Travel + Leisure Wine members can enjoy wines from a portfolio of more than 25 unique vineyards and VIP benefits at 12 distinct wine estates."

In addition to offering some of the finest vintages, Travel + Leisure Wine members can visit any of Vintage Wine Estates' 12 featured wineries, with exclusive invitations to winemaker special events, curated tours, and complimentary wine tastings.