Get in the festive spirit with these Trader Joe's winter items.

Trader Joe's Holiday Items Are Already Flying Off the Shelves — Here Are 40 to Look Out For

Holiday lovers, rejoice! Trader Joe’s seasonal items have hit the shelves, and they’re even better than we remember. This fall, we found dozens of pumpkin-flavored favorites, but the best is yet to come as new winter products — ranging from international holiday sweets to truffle-infused cheese — roll out at stores across the country. With a keen eye for new products and a little help from my local store’s employees, I’ve rounded up some of this year’s best Trader Joe’s holiday items, so you can grab your favorites before they sell out again.

Here are 40 Trader Joe’s winter items to shop this holiday season.

1. Almond Nog

This vegan take on eggnog is gluten-, dairy-, egg-, and soy-free, so more people can enjoy the festive beverage this year.

2. Turkey & Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

All the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner, in a crunchy, salty kettle chip.

3. Gingerbread Turkey Trot Cookie Decorating Kit

Adorable turkey cookies, ready to decorate — what’s not to like?

4. Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie

We love an effortless frozen dessert, and this cranberry pie is ideal for the holiday season.

5. Turkey & Stuffing en Croute

With a turkey tenderloin covered in cornbread stuffing and wrapped in pastry, this frozen entree is perfect for all you Thanksgiving lovers. TJ’s also has you covered with cornbread stuffing mix, turkey gravy, and multiple kinds of cranberry sauce available.

6. Brie With Truffles

Trader Joe’s released several black truffle products this winter, including this luxurious yet affordable brie with truffles.

7. Cranberry Chevre

Goat cheese is great year-round, but the addition of cranberry to this log makes it the perfect inclusion on a festive cheese board.

8. Horseradish Cheddar

Another seasonal cheese, this horseradish cheddar will add a kick to your cracker.

9. Black Truffle Alfredo Pasta Sauce

Elevate your winter pasta dishes with this creamy black truffle sauce. For those who can’t get enough of the delicious fungi, there’s also an Italian Mushroom & Black Truffle Sauce available.

10. Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s

Joe-Joe’s are like Trader Joe’s take on Oreos, and these sandwich cookies have a seasonally inspired candy cane flavor.

11. Advent Calendar

A classic chocolate Advent calendar is fun for all ages.

12. Advent Calendar for Dogs (or Cats!)

Let your pets join in on the holiday festivities with these Advent calendars for dogs and cats.

13. Potato Pancakes

Frozen potato pancakes ready in minutes? Yes, please. There’s even a cauliflower option this year for those hoping to keep their holiday meals low-carb.

14. Astounding Multi-flavor Joe-Joe’s

All four flavors of these chocolate-covered sandwich cookies are delicious, including the popular dark chocolate-coated peppermint Joe-Joe’s, which are available on their own, too.

15. Walkers Shortbread Assortment

TJ’s has no shortage of international holiday favorites this year, including these Scottish-made Walkers shortbread cookies. Other European-inspired snacks available include Danish butter cookies, English toffee with nuts, and the Belgian cookie collection.

16. Salty Honey Toffee Milk Chocolate Covered Crackers

Sweet, salty, crunchy deliciousness.

17. Mini Gingerbread People

These mini gingerbread cookies with white fudge icing are a quintessential holiday treat.

18. Lebkuchen Cookies

A classic German Christmas dessert, these Trader Joe’s Lebkuchen cookies are basically the next best thing to visiting Munich’s holiday markets.

19. Panettone

Trader Joe’s has several Panettone options this year, including a gluten-free version of this popular Italian treat.

20. Marzipan Stollen

Marzipan stollen is a sweet, traditional German bread served at Christmastime. Trader Joe’s is also selling a mini version of the European bread this year.

21. Baci

These Italian hazelnut chocolates are a Nutella lover’s dream, and the 21-piece box is perfect for gifting (though we don’t blame you if you keep it for yourself).

22. Taste Test of Caramels

This box of 12 chocolate-covered caramels has a fun twist — each is a different flavor, and you’ll have to taste test them all to find out which is which.

23. Single Origin Chocolate Passport

Try single-origin chocolate from Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, São Tomé, and Tanzania with this adorable chocolate passport.

24. Scandinavian Tidings

The fruity Scandinavian Swimmer gummies are a year-round favorite, but this seasonal take on the candy features holiday shapes and colors.

25. Peppermint Pretzel Slims

Basically like peppermint bark on a pretzel — need I say more?

26. Butter Toffee Pretzels

Salty-sweet snack lovers will want to grab these mini salted pretzels tossed in buttery toffee.

27. Peppermint Bark

Peppermint bark is a holiday season favorite, and the festive tin makes this a perfect gift.

28. Dark Chocolate Orange

Chocolate oranges are a U.K. Christmas staple. This Trader Joe’s version has 20 break-apart segments for a delightful holiday treat.

29. Rabitos Royale

These Spanish chocolate fig bonbons are made of dried figs stuffed with a brandy chocolate truffle and covered in chocolate.

30. Cane Joe-Joe’s Ice Cream

Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s sandwich cookies are a holiday favorite, and this combines them with peppermint and vanilla ice cream plus fudge for a sweet holiday dessert.

31. Decorate Your Own Holiday Ornaments Cookie Kit

These edible holiday ornaments are ready to decorate with eight cookies, icing, and sprinkles in the package.

32. Gingerbread House Kit

A holiday season essential.

33. La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Draft Latte

Though not from the Trader Joe’s brand, this La Colombe latte is delicious and worth getting.

34. Sipping Chocolate

“Inspired by European tradition,” this sipping chocolate is a richer take on classic hot cocoa.

35. Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Perfect for sipping while you sit by the fire.

36. Cocoa Peppermint Flavored Almond Creamer

Add festive flavors to your daily cup of coffee with this chocolate-and-peppermint-flavored almond creamer.

37. Sparkling Cranberry Juice Blend

This is the perfect mixer for your holiday cocktails and mocktails. For those looking for a little extra spice, there’s also a canned Sparkling Cranberry Ginger Beverage available.

38. Cranberry Secco

Cranberry lovers, this is your time to shine. This cranberry-flavored sparkling wine is a perfect addition to (virtual) holiday parties.

39. L’Eclat Sparkling Wines

These one-and-a-half-liter bottles of sparkling wine are perfect for gifting or socially distanced holiday gatherings. They come in two options: Brut Rosé and Blanc de Blancs.

40. Winter Ride Double Bock

Rounding out the seasonal drink selection is this double bock lager sitting at 7.5% alcohol by volume.