The MustSwitch is the sandwich you didn't know you needed. Here's how to snag one.

This Award-winning Chef Will Give You a Gourmet Sandwich for Pledging to Stop Using Mayonnaise

If you want to get a gourmet sandwich, be prepared to pay the price.

Luckily, this sandwich only costs one thing: a pledge to never use mayonnaise again.

French's announced the launch of its MustSwitch sandwich and corresponding pop-up event, encouraging people to make the bold switch by reaching for French's Classic Yellow Mustard as their go-to condiment of choice. Award-winning chef and Craft NYC restaurateur Tom Colicchio collaborated with the brand to create the gourmet sandwich that might be good enough to give up your precious Hellmann's (or any mayo brand you choose).

The MustSwitch sandwich is a French's Classic Yellow Mustard-braised flank steak, marinated with McCormick spices, topped with sautéed mushrooms, a richly seasoned marinated cauliflower, arugula, and held together by ciabatta rolls spread with more French's Classic Yellow Mustard.

The brand will be hosting a weekend pop-up at Craft NYC in Manhattan on Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In order to get a free MustSwitch, visitors must trade in a jar of mayo or take the MustSwitch pledge. Don't worry, any unopened jars donated won't go to waste and will be given to local food banks. If you can't attend the pop-up in person, you can order an at-home-kit, complete with all the fresh ingredients needed to build the MustSwitch by visiting the Craft NYC website (while supplies last).

"I have used French's Classic Yellow Mustard since I was a kid and I am excited to partner with them for this limited offering," said Tom Colicchio in a statement. "French's smooth and tangy mustard, both as an ingredient and a spread, really complements the braised steak, spiced cauliflower, and piquant mushrooms well. I can't wait for you to try it."

"French's Mustard adds bright color and bold flavor to sandwiches, hot dogs, pretzels, and so much more," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for French's, in a statement. "We are pleased to be partnering with Tom Colicchio and his team at Craft NYC to demonstrate how a simple condiment swap can be made, without adding fat or calories, to create a delicious sandwich that doesn't sacrifice taste."

If you do attend the pop-up, be sure to take a photo and tag @Frenchs and @Craft_newyork with the hashtag #MustSwitch.

For more information, visit the French's MustSwitch page on the McCormick website.