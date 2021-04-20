A Spirited Occasion

No matter the month there's always something to celebrate. From wines to dishes to entertaining, see how avid travelers bring the world home for holidays…or any time of year.

The Azalea Cocktail Is a Staple of the Masters Tournament — Here’s How to Make One at Home

Just because you can’t be there in person doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate at home.
You Can Have Prosecco With a Princess in Rome — Here’s What It’s Like

Access to the aristocratic villa full of artistic treasures is one of the most exclusive experiences in the Eternal City.
This Cocktail Company Will Pay You to Take an Epic U.S. Road Trip in Its 'Whiskey Van'

The chosen chief of discovery will be flown to California to meet with the brand’s marketing team to plan out the journey.
London Coffee Shop Serves Premium Brew in a Crystal Wine Glass for $64

The coffee is said to have a "delicate and light" flavor.
This Exclusive Napa Valley Estate Is the Perfect Place to Social Distance With Wine, Food, and Farm Animals

Adamvs will also send their biodynamic wines and farm-made treats to those who can't travel right now.
Park Your RV for Free at Over 1,200 Wineries, Breweries, and Farms With This Membership Program

Enhance your RV experience and park at a unique spot like an aviation museum, moonshine distillery, or maple sugar farm.
This New Charleston Hotel Has Secret Cocktail Windows Where You Can Drink a Socially Distant Negroni

The Hotel Emeline combines city style with southern hospitality.
10 Classic Italian Cocktails and How to Make Them at Home

These Italian cocktails are perfect for an at-home aperitivo.
You've Been Serving Champagne All Wrong — Here's How to Do It Right

15 Secret Speakeasies That Serve up Some Seriously Good Cocktails

This Luxury Champagne Tour Is the Ultimate Bucket List Trip for People Who Love Bubbly

You Can Drink Homemade Spirits With Serbian Monks at These Orthodox Monasteries

America’s 20 Best Destinations for Craft Spirits

Get big local flavor at these craft distillery hotspots.

