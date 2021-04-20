A Spirited Occasion

The Azalea Cocktail Is a Staple of the Masters Tournament — Here’s How to Make One at Home
Just because you can’t be there in person doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate at home.
You Can Have Prosecco With a Princess in Rome — Here’s What It’s Like
Access to the aristocratic villa full of artistic treasures is one of the most exclusive experiences in the Eternal City.
This Cocktail Company Will Pay You to Take an Epic U.S. Road Trip in Its 'Whiskey Van'
The chosen chief of discovery will be flown to California to meet with the brand’s marketing team to plan out the journey.
London Coffee Shop Serves Premium Brew in a Crystal Wine Glass for $64
The coffee is said to have a "delicate and light" flavor.
This Exclusive Napa Valley Estate Is the Perfect Place to Social Distance With Wine, Food, and Farm Animals
Adamvs will also send their biodynamic wines and farm-made treats to those who can't travel right now.
Park Your RV for Free at Over 1,200 Wineries, Breweries, and Farms With This Membership Program
Enhance your RV experience and park at a unique spot like an aviation museum, moonshine distillery, or maple sugar farm.