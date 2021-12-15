One of the Country's Only Michelin 3-starred Restaurants Is Coming to Park City This Ski Season

SingleThread, a Michelin three-starred restaurant also known for its farm and cozy inn, is bringing its culinary stylings to an all-new pop-up experience in Park City, Utah, just in time for ski season.

Chef Kyle and Katina Connaughton, the husband-wife duo behind this triple threat eatery in California, will unveil Usu-Zan by SingleThread on Jan. 20, 2022. The hot pot dining experience is inspired by the many years that the couple spent living in Hokkaido, Japan and will be offered for only 10 days at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Exterior of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

The lodge sits on 3,500 acres and is already a popular retreat among skiers and other wintertime vacationers. This year, it will host the entire SingleThread staff as they welcome guests for the Usu-Zan dinner inside the Arena, The Lodge at Blue Sky's expansive barn. As diners enter the Arena, which will be totally re-imagined by production company Shelter Co., just for this exclusive experience, they'll be greeted with SingleThread's signature first course: a collection of seafood from the California Coast and Hokkaido along with vegetables from the SingleThread Farm and Gracie's Farm at Blue Sky.

The First Course at Usu-Zan by SingleThread Farms Credit: Courtesy of Nader Khouri

The highlight of this seven-course dinner, however, will be a special donabe hot pot shared amongst the guests at each table. Cooked in special handmade donabes (clay pots) from the Nagatani family in Iga, Japan, guests will choose between a Hokkaido King Crab Seafood Miso Hot Pot, an A-5 Wagyu Shabu-Shabu Hot Pot, a Roasted Duclair Duck Hot Pot, or a Shojin Style Vegetarian Hot Pot. Each reservation comes with wine pairings, including Dom Pérignon Champagne, and after dinner, guests will be led to a whiskey bar lounge for dessert and digestifs.

Interior of Usu-Zan by SingleThread Farms Credit: Courtesy of Joseph Weaver

Usu-Zan by SingleThread is an event presented in part by Chase Sapphire, so each night will have a limited number of bookings reserved exclusively for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers. The dining experience can be booked using their card or points by logging into dining.chase.com.

For non-cardholders, Usu-Zan will be available through Tock and starting on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. PST. Only 25 tables are available per evening with seating starting at 5 p.m. Dinner packages are $800 per person or $900 per person, depending on main course selection. This does not include taxes and gratuity.