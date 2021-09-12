Exploring Hainanese Western Food in Singapore's Hawker Stalls

This cuisine emerged at the turn of the 20th century, when immigrants from the Chinese island of Hainan arrived in British-occupied Singapore, taking jobs as cooks in military canteens, hotels, and wealthy European households. By the 1930s, many were opening their own restaurants and kopitiams (coffee shops), adopting cooking styles from those Western kitchens. Today, dishes like Hainanese pork chop are considered as Singaporean as chili crab.