A Singapore Hawker-style Food Market Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

Foodies will soon be able to sample hand-pulled noodles, Hainanese chicken rice, Taiwanese bubble tea, and more — and they don't have to leave the United States to do it.

Drawing inspiration from Singapore's Hawker Centers, Resorts World Las Vegas is opening a 24,000-square-foot food hall serving up street food classics and innovative takes on Eastern and Western fare, the company shared with Travel Leisure.

The concept, called Famous Foods Street Eats, is set to open this summer and is being developed with the Singapore-based Zouk Group. Once finished, the food hall will have 16 different stalls, including several with Michelin Plate and Bib Gourmand recognition, as well as a 16-seat center bar and a hidden speakeasy.

"Famous Foods will transport guests to an authentic Asian hawker market — an experience that's never been replicated in the U.S.," Andrew Li, the chief executive officer of Zouk Group, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Sample traditional Shandong dumplings from Hong Kong-based Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling (which itself earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand) before heading over to the Taiwanese-based Tiger Sugar stall to try their Black Sugar Boba Milk.

Also available will be Peking duck burritos from FUHU Shack, and hot honey chicken and waffles from Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Streetbird Las Vegas.

Bart Mahoney, the vice president of food & beverage for Resorts World Las Vegas, added the offerings make up a "truly unique dining lineup inspired by Asia's rich history, lifestyle and culture."

Las Vegas has struggled over the past year as tourism dipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but business has been slowly picking up. Earlier this month, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, for example, resumed 24/7 hotel operations after temporarily closing for a few days mid-week due to a drop in demand.