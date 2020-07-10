Shake Shack Wants to Help Families Bring the Magic of Summer Camp Home

Shake Shack is on a mission to make sure people not only have a delicious summer but also have a fun-filled one, too.

On Wednesday, the burger chain launched Shack Camp, an at-home camp experience that participants can have delivered straight to their doors.

To participate, families simply need to purchase the Shack Camp box for $79. Inside, “campers” will find a “curated box of supplies for six weeks of summer camp fun for the ultimate Shack fan family!”

Campers will also find detailed activity guides to keep everyone active and involved for the weeks to come. The supplies include everything someone would need for the perfect summer: “Make your own lemonade stand, tell the scariest stories ever, get involved in your community, whip up summer sundaes, DIY arts + crafts, throw the ultimate Field Day, $75 worth of exclusive offers (think: burgers on us!), plus even more fun for all ages.”

“At our core, Shake Shack is a community gathering place,” the chain explained on its site. “This summer looked different, so we asked ourselves how could we serve our guests outside of our four walls. Shack Camp is our way of gathering families of Shack fans across the country for summertime fun while we’re all stuck indoors and craving community (with a side of burgers).”

To make it even easier to follow along, Shake Shack will be hosting weekly demonstrations on their social media channels of all the activities involved in the boxes. And, as an added bonus, a portion of the boxes will go toward supporting The Fresh Air Fund.