Shake Shack Is Delivering Meal Kits to Make Their Famous Burgers at Home

As far as quarantine pleasures go getting some delicious takeout is one of the greatest. And if you're looking for a new dish to try at home we've got great news. Shake Shack, one of New York's finest burger institutions, is now delivering nationwide. But, there's one catch: You have to order enough to share with those around you.

"Shake Shack is a modern-day 'roadside' burger stand known for its delicious 100 percent Angus beef burgers, chicken, and flat-top Vienna beef dogs," the burger joint explains in its description on Goldbelly, a website dedicated to bringing everyone's favorite local foods nationwide. Shake Shack adds all its foods are made without "hormones or antibiotics, ever." And if that's not enough the chain also serves "frozen custard, shakes, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer and wine, and way more."

Never heard of Shake Shack? Then, all the more important for you to try it now, so at the very least your tastebuds can feel like they're traveling somewhere.

"It all started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy's first art installation," Shake Shack wrote. "The cart was a success, with Shack fans lined up daily for three summers straight."

In 2004, the Shack became a permanent fixture in the park, officially becoming the Shake brand. Since then, it has opened locations across the country, but thanks to Goldbelly the famous burgers can now be delivered everywhere.

"We're thrilled to make Shake Shack more accessible during these challenging times and offer our guests the ability to recreate the Shack experience in their own homes," said Mark Rosati, Culinary Director at Shake Shack. "Shake Shack has always championed innovation, and now more than ever, we need to find new ways to connect with our guests. Through this partnership with Goldbelly, we're giving our fans the ability to make our ShackBurgers at home with the same fresh and high-quality ingredients that we use in our Shacks."