One of NYC’s Most Iconic Ice Cream Makers Is Releasing a Delicious Flavor Inspired by ‘Friends’

This ice cream will be there for you.

Even though Joey doesn't share food, you're going to want to share this ice cream that's made for you and your besties.

Premium ice cream brand Serendipity Brands teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, to release four new ice cream flavors inspired by fan-favorite series and movies. The first on the list is truly special, because it's a perfect tribute to the hit 90's sitcom Friends.

Central Perk Almond Fudge is made with rich mocha almond fudge ice cream with a swirl of fudge and chocolate-covered almonds that you will, no doubt, want to run to the store and get for your next TV binge-watching night. The new flavor is available in select stores, including Wawa, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford's, as well as online on the Serendipity website.

In addition to the Friends ice cream, Serendipity will be releasing other special flavors throughout the year, including varieties inspired by "The Goonies," "Caddyshack," and "A Christmas Story."

"Friends is a pop culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for! Our Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop," said Sal Pesce, president and COO of Serendipity Brands in a statement.

Serendipity has been a New York City institution since 1954, so there's no better brand to encapsulate the New York-set show into an ice cream flavor. The brand focuses on "over-the-top desserts," like its popular frozen hot chocolate flavor and a cookies and cream variety in honor of one of the brand's famous investors, Selena Gomez.

All flavors will be made available for a limited time and retail for $5.99. For more information or to grab yourself a pint that the entire Friends gang will enjoy, visit the Serendipity Brands website.