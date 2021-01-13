Here’s how to nominate the cheese-obsessed love of your life.

This Company Will Send Your Loved One a Free Heart-shaped Box of Cheeses This Valentines Day

There's only one universal love language and that is cheese.

Wisconsin Cheese is celebrating Valentine's Day by letting cheese-lovers nominate their crushes and significant others to receive a free heart-shaped box of cheese.

But the brand is only offering 500 of these complimentary boxes, so it's important to act quick. Each box comes with a selection of five Wisconsin cheeses and an optional fromage-filled greeting.

"It's the season of love, and this year we're thinking beyond traditional symbols of romance for a more inclusive holiday that everyone can enjoy," said Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, in a statement.

Cheese varieties in the box include a chocolate mascarpone from Crave Brothers, a Butterkäse (also known as "buttery cheese") from Cedar Grove, a black truffle cheddar gruyere from Wood River Creamery, a buttermilk blue from Roth Cheese, and a maple bourbon cheddar from Henning's.

Between now and Jan. 31, anyone can nominate their favorite person on the For The Love Of Cheese website. Simply fill out the online form with your's and your recipient's information, along with the option to pick a cheesy poem to go along with their box. There are three greeting options to choose from, including a sweet poem, a funny poem, and a "sexy" poem –– depending on who your recipient is. You can even nominate yourself if you don't want to share all that cheesy goodness.

Frankly, it's about time someone recognized that cheese is an incredibly romantic gift. Roses only last a day, candy hearts are gross, and chocolates are just so passé.

Since there is a limited supply, sadly, nominating someone does not guarantee a box for your beloved. For more information, visit the For The Love Of Cheese website or the Wisconsin Cheese website.