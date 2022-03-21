If anything goes awry on your next British Airways flight, Ryan Reynolds wants you to know that at least there will be Aviation Gin available.

In honor of Aviation Gin now being officially available aboard British Airways flights, Reynolds, the famed actor and gin company's founder, spoofed a "rejected" airline safety video to announce the news.

In the video, Reynolds jokingly reminds passengers to remain seated with their seatbelt fastened, as "spilling even one drop of the world's highest-rated gin will result in you being duct-taped to your seat for the remainder of the flight," he joked.

The gin will be available on the in-flight menu for passengers on transatlantic or other long-haul flights. Passengers aboard shorter flights will be able to purchase the gin from the on-board Speedbird café, priced at about $8 (£6).

"Through this partnership, we're keen to enhance each traveler's experience with a deliciously refreshing Aviation Gin cocktail for flyers to enjoy on journeys near and far, offering an American twist on this quintessentially British drink," Gareth Williams, International Brand Director at Aviation American Gin, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

Aviation Gin is also available at British Airway lounges in the U.S. and UK, including at the specially branded gin bar in the airline's Club Lounge at JFK Airport (which opened in Oct. 2021).

Aviation American Gin was founded in Portland in 2006 and is still distilled there, in small batches, to this day.

News about the onboard gin comes as British Airways also announces a new route to Portland. The flight will operate five times a week from London Heathrow, beginning June 3.

This isn't the first time that Aviation American Gin has taken flight across the pond. The gin is also available aboard Virgin Atlantic flights (and Virgin Voyages cruise ships).