Forget platinum, American Express is now all about that Rose Gold.

On Feb. 4, American Express is reintroducing its popular metal rose gold card as a permanent color option for its U.S. users. And that's not all. It's also launching a new $120 Uber Cash Benefit for gold card members, too. That's why American Express, Uber Eats, and the fried chicken experts at Fuku are all coming together to offer The Rose Gold Meal for Valentine's Day.

"Our Rose Gold design quickly became a Card Member favorite when we introduced the limited-edition design a few years ago, so we knew we needed to bring it back as an option to choose from permanently," Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President, Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express, shared in a statement. "In addition to the return of this special design, we are excited to now provide our Gold Card Members with even more value in dining with the new Uber Cash benefit."

Starting this month, American Express Gold Card Members can receive up to $120 annually ($10/month) in Uber Cash. Gold Card Members can apply it to their Rides with Uber or orders with Uber Eats across the U.S. (Gold, Green, and Platinum Card Members will continue to have access to complimentary Eats Pass Membership for up to 12 months when they enroll by Dec. 31, 2021.)

"Whether it's grocery delivery for your family, meals from your favorite local restaurants, or a safe ride to work, we know people have come to rely on Uber over the last year," Jennifer Vescio, Global Head of Business Development at Uber, said. "That's why we're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with American Express to offer all Gold Card members a $120 annual ($10/month) Uber Cash benefit."

In honor of all this, Fuku is introducing a limited-edition Rose Gold Meal this Valentine's Day weekend. Only available on Uber Eats from Feb. 13-14, the Rose Gold Meal features a gold-dusted Knockout Sando that comes with messages like "be mine" and "XOXO" stamped on the bun. The meal also includes a bubbly beverage by United Sodas of America, a cozy lavender vanilla candle from C&E Craft Co, and a sweet rose gold-colored sugar cookie from Tiny Kitchen Treats to split with your someone special. Available in Los Angeles and New York City, the Rose Gold Meal is $15.