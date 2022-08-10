This Drive-thru Coming to NYC Next Month Will Serve Food From the Best Chefs in the City — No Car Required

If you were to attempt to make reservations at 10 of New York City's top restaurants, it might take you quite a bit of time to score them all — and even longer to finish those (extremely delicious) meals. But what if we told you that you could try 10 of NYC's best restaurants in one night?

Thanks to the American Express Gold Card and restaurant-booking service Resy, that's a real possibility. On the evenings of Sept. 16 and 17, the two brands are joining forces for the third time to launch the Resy Drive-Thru dining experience — this time in New York City, following successful activations in Los Angeles and Miami. Lucky guests will be treated to a 10-course meal, with each dish crafted by a chef from one of the city's hottest restaurants.

Courtesy of American Express

Those restaurants are Bonnie's, Crown Shy, Dhamaka, Frankies 457 Spuntino, Red Hook Tavern, Shuka, Sofreh, Sylvia's, Taqueria Ramirez, and Union Square Café, covering cuisines from Cantonese to Italian. And if you're an Amex Gold cardmember, you'll get a special 11th course from Jersey City pizzeria Razza (Resy's most popular restaurant in New Jersey), a dozen bagels (plus cream cheese!) from H&H, and two drink vouchers that can be used for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The dinner will be served at Greenpoint's Skyline Drive-In — yes, a real drive-in movie theater. But don't worry, you won't need a car to join the fun. Guests will be escorted via chauffeured golf carts to all the restaurant pop-ups at the site, which take the shape of some New York mainstays, like a bodega and a subway station. And it'll all wrap up at a classic DJ'd block party.

Courtesy of American Express

The original Resy Drive-Thru debuted in Los Angeles during the pandemic as a way to experience the city's dining scene safely and outdoors. After great success — the event sold out in less than 15 minutes — Amex and Resy took the experience to Miami. And even though indoor dining has returned in full force, the event is still as popular as ever.

American Express Gold Card members will have exclusive access to reservations beginning Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. EDT; they can be made online here using their cards. Reservations will open to the general public on August 17 at 10 a.m. EDT. There will be several "seating" times for the 10-course pop-up dining experience, which will cost $110 per person; reservations can be made for groups of two or four.