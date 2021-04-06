Yelp Launches Asian-owned Category to Help Customers Support AAPI Businesses

The new category will make it easier for consumers who want to support the Asian American community to identify local restaurants and services by simply looking for the tag, "Asian-owned." Business owners can now voluntarily opt in to the category for free by logging into their Yelp for Business accounts and adding the category in the "Amenities" section.

Yelp app rendered on an iPhone Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Yelp

"As part of our continued commitment to stand in solidarity with communities of color, we at Yelp condemn this senseless violence and are committed to support the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, inside and outside our organization," Yelp founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote in a blog post today, introducing the new attribute.

The feature was created in partnership with Gold House, a nonprofit organization of Asian and Pacific Islander founders, creatives, and leaders aiming to forge the "inclusive unity, representation, and success" of the community. Acknowledging the rise in crimes, especially in Chinatowns and Filipinotowns, Gold House program directors Mikkoh Chen and Megan Ruan said in a statement: "We hope Yelp's new business attribute for AAPI business owners helps drive safe foot traffic into each enclave, benefits local communities economically, and provides community-driven oversight and action into the safety of our neighbors and elders for years to come."

dim sum on a table in a Chinese restaurant Image zoom Credit: d3sign/Getty