The restaurant will serve up Southern comfort food classics, like fried green tomatoes, fried okra, shrimp and grits, and more.

Southern Comfort Whiskey Is Opening Its First Restaurant in the Smoky Mountains

Southern Comfort is teaming up with a Tennessee resort to bring you the best comfort food around.

The Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is opening a new restaurant in partnership with the Southern Comfort whiskey brand. The new dining experience will focus on all kinds of authentic, Southern comfort food, including creole, Cajun, and Southern home-style cooking.

“We are thrilled to partner with Westgate Resorts on such an exciting project in one of the South’s most scenic settings. The connection between Southern cuisine and the nearly 150-year-old Southern Comfort brand is a natural [one] that we think guests will love,” said Jake Wenz, chief commercial officer of Sazerac Company, which owns Southern Comfort, in a statement.

The Southern Comfort menu will feature lots of signature Southern dishes such as fried green tomatoes, fried okra, creole gumbo and jambalaya, freshly made pork rinds, shrimp and grits, chicken fried steak, fresh Mississippi catfish, and chicken and biscuits. In addition, the new restaurant will prepare award-winning barbecue every day, including slow-smoked pulled pork, baby back ribs, and a smokehouse platter.

And, of course, you can’t have an authentic Southern meal without dessert. The restaurant plans to serve up classics like pecan pie and banana cream pudding, as well beignets and peach cobbler — both over house-made vanilla ice cream.

The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, so expect breakfast favorites like biscuits and gravy, too. And since this is in partnership with Southern Comfort, the restaurant will also offer an expansive drink list featuring signature cocktails, including a twist on the old fashioned, made with SoCo whiskey and Peychaud’s bitters.

The new restaurant is joining Westgate’s other award-winning Tennessee eateries, including the Wild Bear Tavern.

Since the pandemic is still ongoing, the Southern Comfort restaurant will be observing health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC, including mandatory masks and gloves for staff, socially distant tables, paperless and touch-free menus, and a seating capacity no greater than 50 percent at a time. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly.

For more information about the Southern Comfort restaurant or to make a reservation, visit the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa website.