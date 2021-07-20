The Surf Lodge in Montauk Is Getting a Michelin-starred Upgrade This Summer

The Surf Lodge, the legendary Montauk hotel, is bringing the heat when it comes to delivering the best of the best to guests this summer. We've already told you all about its new beauty mini bar, and now we're here to share its new food offerings that are also a dream come true.

In July, The Surf Lodge announced that chef and restaurateur Paul Liebrandt, in partnership with Pellegrino, is joining in on the summer fun for an exclusive residency. With the partnership, Liebrandt created a three-course menu, which will be available every Monday and Tuesday evening in August.

Outside seating at The Surf Lodge in Montauk Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Lodge

"I am so thrilled to welcome Chef Paul to the property," Jayma Cardoso, founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge, said. "We are always looking for new innovative ways to enhance our guest experience, and I am excited to bring his world-class cuisine to the Montauk community in a way that's meant for all to enjoy."

For his curated menu, The Surf Lodge says, Liebrandt created meals meant to "evoke the laid-back nature of Montauk and the property with exquisite dishes that still compliment that sentiment." This means seafood plates like lobster boils and bluefin tuna rolls, along with fully vegan options for every course like jewel drop tomato and badger flame beet.

Interior of The Surf Lodge in Montauk Credit: Courtesy of The Surf Lodge

"I am so inspired by the spirit and culture of Montauk and of course the magic of The Surf Lodge," Liebrandt shared in a statement. "For me, it's a celebration of local summertime ingredients sourced from the fisheries and farms on the east end that I've had the privilege of working with over the years."