This Luxurious Aspen Resort Has the Most Instagrammable Après-ski Supper Club

The St. Regis Aspen Resort is already the crème de la crème of winter destinations, but this year, it's once again getting a little help from a summertime friend to make it even more spectacular.

On Dec. 22, 2021, The St. Regis Aspen opened The Snow Lodge, a restaurant and entertainment concept. If the name sounds familiar, that's because it's actually the sister property of The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. As part of the newly launched space, Jayma Cardoso, the founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge, is partnering with Stephane De Baets of Elevated Returns (Chef's Club) to bring The Snow Lodge Supper Club to Aspen, Colorado.

Interiors of Snow Lodge supper club at St Regis Aspen Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis Aspen

"Chefs Club has always been more than offering a great menu — it's about curating the best experience for our guests," Stephane DeBaets, president and founder of Elevated Returns, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "With that thought in mind, we have partnered with the Surf Lodge brand this season — the first time since our inception that we are bringing on a partner outside of just strictly the food and beverage arena. Snow Lodge will have elevated dishes but also music and cultural programming for a truly memorable experience."

The venue will allow guests to escape the mountain chill and enter into a setting designed by Kimberly Bevan of Bevan Interiors. Bevan filled the space with jewel-toned velvet furnishings, heavy drapes, and cozy fireplaces to envelope guests in a warm hug. The space will also be a feast for the eyes (and the Instagram feed), thanks to local art sourced from Aspen galleries adorning the walls and works by Snow Lodge's artist-in-residence. (The residency will kick off for the season with artist and musician Brandon Boyd and photographer Brian Bowen Smith, followed by visual artist Heart Evangelista and other names including Richard Phillips, Zoe Buckman, Tonia Calderon, Anthony James, and Brandon Ralph.)

Interiors of Snow Lodge supper club at St Regis Aspen Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis Aspen

As for the The Snow Lodge's culinary offerings, chef Mark Connell, formerly of Aspen's Casa d'Angelo, is spearheading the menu, which includes contemporary and classic Italian dishes, from ahi tuna tartare with lemon and Calabrian chili to imported burrata with grilled bread. All the pasta available is also made in-house, making it must-try après-ski fare.

Interiors of Snow Lodge supper club at St Regis Aspen Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis Aspen

And, at The Snow Lodge, guests can expect to be fully entertained thanks to a curated music series with DJ sets and unplugged acoustic concerts. The lineup so far includes singer-songwriter Léon and Jake Wesley Rogers, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. (Past performers at The Snow Lodge include Sofi Tukker, Arizona, BLOND:ISH, Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Noah Cyrus, DJ Diesel, and more.)

"We're so excited to be back in Aspen," Cardoso shared. "After spending last winter locked down, we wanted to bring people back together in an intimate setting and create unforgettable experiences. We think The Snow Lodge will be the perfect place to do just that."