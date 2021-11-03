The Only Way to Get to This New Fine-dining Experience in the Maldives Is by Zip Line — Seriously

From overwater bungalows and private butlers to bedrooms with retractable roofs for stargazing, resorts in the Maldives know how to do luxury. Now, the iconic Soneva Fushi property is bringing its luxury offerings to new heights — literally and figuratively — with the world's first-ever fine-dining zip-line experience.

The cheekily named Flying Sauces experience will take guests on a culinary adventure among the treetops while soaring on a zip line 30 feet in the air. As they zip from one platform to the next, diners will be treated to an "amuse-bouche, refreshing shooters, and other gastronomic surprises" to prime their palates for the grand finale. At the end of the 600-foot zip-line course, diners will remove their harnesses and sit at an elegantly set table for a meal on the treetop platform at the edge of the forest.

Zipline Dining at Soneva Fushi Credit: Courtesy of Soneva

With an open-kitchen allowing guests to peek at all the culinary action, chef Rasal Jayawardene, a who has been trained by some of the world's best chefs, will prepare a seasonal six-course menu, which can be paired with a selection of wine chosen from Soneva Fushi's extensive cellar of more than 9,000 vinos.

"At Soneva, we are passionate about elevating the guest experience to something that is unique and rare, and our new Flying Sauces does just that, creating an experiential dining moment to create long-lasting memories for our guests," said Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and cofounder of Soneva, in a press release. "This new experience gives our guests a new perspective of our unique island ecosystem, allowing them to reconnect with the sights and sounds of nature while enjoying fine-dining hospitality at the same time."

Signature dishes during the Flying Sauces experience include: marinated prawns with avocado puree, chorizo oil, and arugula; baby leeks with brie cheese cream sauce and rosemary crumble; black cod with artichoke puree and teriyaki truffle sauce; and, for dessert, a plant-based cheesecake with mango salsa and mixed berry compote.

Climbing the rock wall at Soneva Fushi Credit: Courtesy of Soneva

Operating only during daylight hours, Flying Sauces offers guests the choice of zip lining for breakfast, high tea, or dinner with the optional wine pairing. The Soneva Fushi resort is located on Kunfunadhoo Island, a private jungle island, that sets the scene for this unique dining experience.

Per person prices for the Flying Sauces experience are $175 for breakfast, $180 for high tea, $350 for dinner, or $595 for dinner with wine pairings. For those interested in zip lining without a meal, the price is $100 per person.

For more information about Soneva, including its other resorts in the Maldives, visit Soneva.com.