Singapore Airlines Adds Dates for Its Pop-up Plane Restaurant After Seats Sell Out in 30 Minutes

In September, Singapore Airlines announced its plans to host the Restaurant A380 pop-up, a limited-time dining experience onboard a few grounded planes at the Changi Airport. The idea was an apparent smashing success. According to the airline, the experience was completely reserved in just 30 minutes after launch. However, those looking to get in may still have a chance. The airline announced on Tuesday it will be adding additional seatings.

According to Singapore Airlines, due to the overwhelming demand for the experience, it’s adding four more seating dates on Oct. 24, 25, 31, and Nov. 1. The airline reopened its waitlist for other dates as well.

“We are grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to Restaurant A380 @Changi,” Lee Lik Hsin, executive vice president for the airline, said in a statement. “Given the demand, we are pleased to open up additional seatings to accommodate those who are interested in this unique dining experience.”

The airline explained, for the experience, it is deploying two Airbus A380 aircraft for each Restaurant A380 @Changi experience. Approximately half the seats in each aircraft would be available for dining, which will allow for proper social distancing.